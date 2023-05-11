Local developer Alex Telthorst’s plans for the Alpine West development, located a mile past the stoplight on CR 306, will be moving ahead.
The development is similar to his previously proposed Stackhaus development, but Alpine West is going forward through the county, rather than asking for annexation into Buena Vista again.
“There will be a pre-annexation agreement between the town and myself, the project,” Telthorst said, “and I assume they’ll want to exercise it, but that’s up to them.”
Pre-annexation agreements vary from case to case, but usually language requiring the infrastructure (water mains, streets, stormwater, sidewalks and landscaping, etc.) that is installed in the subject development to be reviewed and approved by the Town according to their standards and specifications.
“Part of the rules is that we have to abide by all of the town standards so complete streets curb and gutter paving,” Telthorst said. “Any of the codes that are in the Unified Development Code apply to this project.”
Approaching the project from the county side has simplified a few things. Because the project was already within county limits, there was no annexation process.
“When I went through that process (with Stackhaus), I had a great time working with staff. I had really good support from the county and the town going through that process, and we came up with a plan that meets all these great goals in terms of the kind of neighborhood it is and the affordability components of the project,” he said. “The project met all these goals for the town. But in the end, while the Trustees voted three to two in favor of the project, because of a protest from the neighboring neighbors about a zoning change we needed a supermajority. … Going through the county process, none of that applies.”
He also didn’t see the same community pushback when going through the motions at the county level. Though some of the original protesters did speak in the meeting, Telthorst said the commissioners “didn’t find that to be valid.”
Affordability was a key point of his Stackhaus plan, and Alpine West is no different. Ninety percent of the units proposed serve housing needs identified in the Chaffee Housing Authority’s 2022 Housing Needs Assessment, Telthorst said.
Current plans for the development include 109 total units plus up to 56 ADUs, for a total of 165 potential dwelling units. Telthorst said they are planning for 75 multi-family apartments, 30% of which will fall into the 60-120% AMI range as part of the workforce program with the Chaffee Housing Authority. There will be six condos, all for purchase within the 80-100% AMI range, and 28 single-family homes, each approved for two ADUs.
As for water, Telthorst has been working with the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District and town staff to come up with a plan for what water he’ll be bringing to the project. According to his presentation at the May 9 trustee meeting, Telthorst will purchase “48± Augmentation Certificates from UAWCD” and assign ownership to the town. The augmentation certificates will give the town the legal right to pump water from Well #3 or #4 to supply the development.
“My project is on the Cottonwood Creek drainage, and the town’s main water rights are on the Cottonwood Creek drainage and Cottonwood Creek is … fully utilized. There’s not much more water that’s going to flow down that that isn’t already tasked with something,” he said. “So as town looks at expanding whatever new water they want to get, they’re not looking at Cottonwood Creek. They’re looking at Arkansas River stuff. With Well #3 and the planned Well #4, the water I want to bring is water that can be accessed by Well #3 or Well #4 to help the town diversify its water supply.
“I’m not really adding to the town’s water supply or subtracting. I’m just bringing 100% of what I need to my development through the town’s water system,” Telthorst said. “But the net effect is that it will help beef up the diversity of the water that’s in our town system so that, in the event of a dry water year, we’ve got a more diverse supply than we currently do.”
Water purchase costs, water main extension administrative costs and tap fees for the town’s water infrastructure will be covered by the developer, while annual UAWCD maintenance and storage fees and water service fees will be paid by the HOA and homeowners.
Telthorst brought an update on his development to the BV trustees on Tuesday, May 9, and the board voted to direct the town administrator to prepare the non-binding letter, including conditions.
Conditions for the town’s provision of water service include the town’s finalization of an ordinance allowing them to accept Upper Ark augmentation water, finalization and approval of a town legal structure with UAWCD that allows the assignment of augmentation certificates from a developer to the town and the developer’s purchase of sufficient augmentation certificates at the town’s sole discretion.
