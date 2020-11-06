The Alpine Orchestra will perform “Through the Ages,” at 7 p.m., Nov. 14 with a program for what director Mary Hallman calls “a double string quartet with two more,” featuring the music of Mozart, Debussy and Bach, both real and imagined.
The performance at ClearView Church in Buena Vista will be livestreamed through the church’s Youtube channel.
“Through the Ages” includes works by J. S. Bach, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Edvard Grieg, Claude Debussy and P.D.Q. Bach, a satirical fictional composer – supposedly the forgotten 21st son of the prolific Bach – created by Peter Schickele, a former student of the Aspen Music Festival and School.
The free concert can be seen and heard at https://www.youtube.com/user/ClearViewCommunity/live
