Music is returning to the Arkansas Valley as ensembles figure out how to perform while adhering to public health guidelines on social distancing and limiting the size of gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This Saturday, the Alpine Orchestra will perform an eclectic selection of music for strings with guest soloists, streamed live from the sanctuary of ClearView Church in Buena Vista.
In a small orchestra, one often runs into the problem of not having enough string players, said string director Mary Hallman. The string section often struggles to be heard against the louder brass and woodwind sections.
“(Johann Sebastian Bach) wrote six different pieces for six different combinations of instruments and this happens to be the one that’s just for strings,” Hallman said. “It was a good opportunity for us to let them stand alone and play like they need to.”
That piece, the Brandenburg Concerto No. 3 – was one of six concerti that Bach wrote as an audition for a job he ultimately didn’t get – is written for violin, viola, cello, double bass and harpsichord.
“It’s one person on a part, so everyone has to pull their own weight. We don’t cover it up with a whole section,” Hallman said. “It’s a fun piece to play, it moves right along, and that’ll close the program.”
The program, titled “Through the Ages,” features moving through the history of western European music with works by Baroque composer J.S. Bach, Classical master Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the Norwegian Romantic Edvard Grieg and the early French Impressionist Claude Debussy.
The program opens with a percussion solo from Aram Khachaturian’s “Sabre Dance,” and also features contemporary music. In fact, one of the pieces was written for the trumpet soloist who will perform it, Barbara Duer.
“This was kind of a farcical thing that happened years and years ago with a professor at the Juilliard School of Music created a composer who supposedly was the last and least son – the 21st of J.S. Bach’s 20 children,” Hallman said. “I first heard him back in Aspen in the 60’s. That’s where I first heard of P.D.Q. Bach.”
This apocryphal Bach, actually the brainchild real-life composer Peter Schickele, “has written numerous things. Of course, it’s a farce. The guy doesn’t really exist, but a lot of people who are involved in classical music have heard of him because it’s always kind of cute. We have a short piece that he actually wrote and dedicated to our first trumpet player years ago. It’s a duet for trumpet and violin.”
Hallman will play violin with Deur on the P.D.Q. Bach piece, which was written for Duer’s birthday, “to add a little levity to the concert as well.”
The concert is also unusual in that the orchestra will not have a conductor. The director, Hallman, will be leading from the violin section.
“Everybody has to be independent. There are challenges,” Hallman said. “You have to listen to one another. And that’s what’s been good about this exercise for the strings.”
ClearView Church, which upgraded its recording technology to deliver services over Zoom, will host the orchestra. Both physically and on its Youtube streaming channel. Brandon Chism, the worship pastor at ClearView, will also perform in the orchestra in a flute and bassoon trio.
‘”This is the largest group of people I’ve been involved with since this all began, 9 to 10 people,” Hallman said with a laugh. “But it’s a big room, it’s allowed us to get away from one another, and we’ll be wearing masks.”
