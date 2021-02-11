The graduating seniors in Chaffee, Lake and western Fremont counties are invited to apply for the Alpine Orchestra Scholarship.
The purpose of the scholarship is to encourage college level (2-year, 4-year or conservatory) study in the field of instrumental music, preferably for a career in instrumental music, by recognizing outstanding instrumental musical achievement in school and community.
Amount(s) and number of scholarships is yet to be determined. Past awards have ranged from $250-$1000.
The 2021 winner(s) will be eligible to apply for a one year renewal of the scholarship in the 2022 competition.
Application information is available at alpineorchestra.org
The deadline for submission of applications is March 31. Questions may be addressed to Ruth Spencer at 719-486-2988.
