Travelers to Colorado’s high country will encounter treacherous winter driving conditions this weekend. The Colorado Department of Transportation urges skiers, backcountry users and spring break travelers to plan ahead. Highway mountain passes and the Interstate 70 corridor will see severe impacts with heavy snowfall and wind-driven snow causing slushy roads, snowpacked conditions and potential white-outs.
“Motorists need to be prepared with more than just their outdoor gear when traveling during winter weather conditions,” said John Lorme, CDOT’s director of maintenance and operations. “Pack your vehicle with extra food, water, warm clothes, blankets and necessities like medications. Safety closures may happen at any time during severe weather and if you are held up on the highway you want to be prepared.”
The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and advisories for western Colorado and the I-70 mountain corridor, emphasizing that travel will be difficult to impossible. Heavy snow and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility, especially on mountain passes.
“Commercial motor vehicle and passenger vehicle drivers must drive for the conditions and consider the hazards before heading out on the roads,” said Lorme. “If you do not have experience driving in winter weather, please avoid driving in the mountains this weekend. We understand that many folks may be visiting Colorado this weekend and urge them to consider taking CDOT’s Pegasus, Snowstang or Bustang to get to their destinations safely. The more vehicles off the roadway, the easier it is to keep our roads clear of both snow and incidents.”
East of the Divide and the Denver area will experience more spring-like storm conditions. Rain and light snow showers will begin late Friday night and will last through the weekend. Roads will be slick. Additionally, the Front Range and Eastern Plains are under a red flag warning. Travelers along the I-25 corridor, especially drivers in high-profile vehicles, should drive with extreme caution.
Drivers are urged to “know before you go”, check road conditions on COtrip.org, and stay on top of the latest forecast information as the winter weather evolves.
- Road conditions and travel information: COtrip.org
- Download the COtrip Planner app: bit.ly/COtripapp
- Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COnewsalerts
- See scheduled construction lane closures: bit.ly/laneclosures
- Connect with @ColoradoDOT on social media: Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube
- Chain and traction law information: www.codot.gov/admin/travel/winter-driving/tractionlaw
- Check avalanche conditions at CAIC: www.avalanche.state.co.us
