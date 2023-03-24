The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the nonprofit Greater Arkansas River Nature Association are sponsoring a free four-part educational series to train volunteers to help steward the public lands of the Upper Arkansas Valley.
Besides AHRA and GARNA, partners in the project include the Royal Gorge Region of the Bureau of Land Management and the Salida Ranger District, U.S. Forest Service, as well as individual educators.
Participants will study a different topic each week. The goal is for participants to go out and educate others about volunteer opportunities related to each week’s topic. Participants can sign up for one or all four training days. The series will culminate in a Summer Kick-Off Event on Saturday, May 13, at Riverside Park in Salida.
All events meet at the AHRA Visitor Center at 307 W. Sackett in Salida at 9am. If a field trip is part of the training, transportation will be provided.
Schedule includes:
Saturday, March 25, 9-11 a.m.
Topic: Ornithology – Dave McNitt from the BLM will teach about public land management agencies, birding and bird habitat on public lands and volunteer opportunities such as Nestbox Monitoring and Pinyon Jay Monitoring programs.
Friday, April 7, 9-11:30 a.m.
Topic: Stream Ecology – Alex Townsend, CPW aquatic biologist based in Salida, will discuss the fish of the Upper Arkansas River. Participants will get hands-on experience electroshocking fish with CPW staff and learn of volunteer opportunities with Collegiate Peaks Trout Unlimited’s Stream Ecology programs.
Friday, April 14, 9-11:30 a.m.
Topic: Wildlife – Participants will learn about opportunities to volunteer as with the Boreal toad monitoring program.
Saturday, April 29, 9-11:30 a.m.
Topic: Geology – James McCalpin, president of GEO-HAZ Consulting in Crestone, will discuss local geological features through maps and a short field trip.
For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106 or by email at landvolunteers@garna.org.
To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p8k4wrd
GARNA is a Salida-based nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the natural resources of the Upper Arkansas Valley by providing educational opportunities and experiences.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.