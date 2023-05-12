The Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area and the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association will host the 32nd Annual Clean Up-Green Up in conjunction with Colorado Public Lands Day on Saturday, May 20.
Beginning at 8:30 a.m. on May 20, volunteers will work along the banks of the Arkansas River, from Granite, south of Leadville, to Cañon City, collecting trash and debris in preparation for the busy summer boating and angling season. The work coincides with the start of spring snowmelt and run-off.
Volunteers are invited to register online at www.viachaffee.org/need/index?s=1&need_init_id=8343 and select the area they want to clean up. Check-in will be at 8:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, at the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida, or at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E Main, in Buena Vista. That’s also where they’ll get supplies and a lunch voucher for the post-cleanup volunteer picnic.
Bagged trash can be dropped off from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Salida’s South Ark property (formerly the Vandaveer Ranch) on the city’s southeast edge, at the Buena Vista Community Center or behind the entrance sign at any AHRA-managed site. Trash dumpsters will be provided by Chaffee County Waste. American Rivers is providing trash bags for volunteers.
A volunteer picnic will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at both the South Ark property and BV Community Center. Prizes will be awarded for the Largest Piece of Trash and other categories. The city of Salida is also holding the Annual Touch-A-Truck event at South Ark from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
For those pre-registered with a location, check-in is not necessary unless you are planning to join the picnic or need supplies. For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106.
Clean Up-Green Up is in partnership with AHRA, GARNA, BLM, the city of Salida, the town of Buena Vista, Salida Parks Open Space & Trails and Trout Unlimited.
