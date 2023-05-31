Help your community by serving as a member of a town advisory board. The town of Buena Vista is looking to fill multiple vacancies on a variety of advisory boards:
• Airport Advisory Board: 1 vacancy for an alternate member
• Beautification Board: 1 vacancy for an alternate member
• Tree Advisory Board: 2 vacancies for alternate members
• Water Advisory Board: 1 vacancy for a regular member, 2 vacancies for alternate members
Those interested in serving on one of the boards should complete and return the board membership application to the town clerk’s office.
Applications are on the town website at https://www.buenavistaco.gov/160/Boards-Commissions
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.