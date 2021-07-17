SDCEA board of directors candidates Charles A. Abel II and Dan C. Daly were re-elected to their respective board seats during the electric cooperative’s annual meeting at Mt. Princeton Hot Springs Resort last month.
Abel represents consumers on the board in rural Chaffee and Lake counties. Daly is an at-large representative.
During the board’s regular monthly meeting June 23, SDCEA officers were elected. Voted to board leadership positions were Joseph Redetzke, chair; Daly, vice chair; Geoffrey Gerk, treasurer and Abel, secretary.
Redetzke is an at-large representative, Gerk is the representative for Fremont County consumers.
The SDCEA board of directors is also comprised of David A. Volpe, representing the town of Buena Vista; Tommy G. Flower, representing Custer County and Suzy Kelly, who represents consumers in rural Chaffee and Lake counties.
Working as a group, board members employ the cooperative’s CEO, establish operating policies and direct the cooperative’s overall strategic business operating goals.
SDCEA board members also commit to a rigorous course of ongoing education in utility operations and management to most effectively carry out the responsibilities of governing the cooperative.
SDCEA, based in Buena Vista, is an electric cooperative which provides electricity to more than 13,600 services in Chaffee, Fremont, Custer, Lake and Saguache counties in central Colorado. For more info, visit myelectric.coop
