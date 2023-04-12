A magical time of year is here,
We waited all winter to see the weather clear.
Oh spring brings more snow with blue skies above,
But the wetter snow melts faster as green sprouts appear out of love.
The days turn a bit warmer as we switch to a lighter jacket,
Intermittent clouds decorate the skies while animals begin to make a racket.
The mountains are pure white giving an ambiance to the day,
The days grow longer giving us a feeling of happiness, I say!
Enjoying this time, seeing wonderful changes galore,
Thankful to God for His magnificent beauty that we adore!
Happy spring!
Enjoy your days!
Linda Andersen
March, 2023
