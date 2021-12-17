The Colorado Bandmasters Association seeks to bring together the best jazz students from across the state for the Colorado All-State Jazz Band, including Buena Vista High School senior Malachi Little.
“I’ve been trying to get into that for 3 years now, and I got in this year,” he says.
Looking for bands to play in during his freshman year, he came across the Buena Vista High School Jazz Band and decided to try it.
“I love the improvisation side of it where you get to just make up your own melody and then you get to play off of the melodies that other people have made up, like a constant exchange of ideas,” he says. “No song is ever the same; you can play a song over and over again and it’s never the same every time, which is really cool.”
While challenging at times, jazz always presents an opportunity to learn. Though he still has much more to learn, Little says, he has come a long way since he started and is now working from more advanced books.
“My mom started teaching me piano when I was 7, I think,” he says. “Had you told me then that I’d be playing the piano like this now, I would have just laughed and said, ‘Ha! Yeah right!’ because little 7-year-old me did not enjoy playing it. But my parents kept pushing me and at some point, I was like, ‘Oh, this is actually kind of cool. I’ll stick with this.’”
Little also took up playing bass to help out his church. He has since become a bassist with the Jazz Merchants Big Band.
He’s learned new, challenging songs through this band, such as “Punta Del Sol” by Dave Grusin. This song uses two piano parts playing back and forth with each other – “a step up” from the high school music he’s used to.
He’s gained many favorite jazz pieces over time, including “I Remember Clifford” by Benny Golson.
“I actually got to meet the composer of the song at a jazz festival, which was really cool,” he says. “The story behind it is cool. The guy who wrote it, his friend died in a car accident. He was a jazz trumpeter, the guy who died, so the song was written for him.”
After high school, Little plans to study music composition and music production at Colorado Christian University.
Little auditioned for the upcoming All-State Jazz Band about 3 weeks ago, but he spent the whole summer practicing for it and even received help from his music theory teacher, also a jazz pianist.
Auditioning was no easy feat, he says.
“It was a lot of different levels of stuff you had to do. One was to imagine you were playing with other people but there was nobody else there. You had to pretend you were playing with a full band so they could get that idea of what you sounded like. It was hard to imagine what the other people might be doing.
“It was all new music, which was definitely a step higher than stuff I’ve played before,” he says. “I treated it as a learning experience, not expecting to get in. I was like, ‘Well, this is a good way to practice, getting music to learn.’”
Little will be performing with the All-State Jazz Band Saturday, Jan. 29, at The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs.
He is very excited not just to be selected at last but also to play with other jazz students from all around Colorado.
He had been picked as an alternate pianist 2 years ago, available only should the main pianist not be able to perform. In the end, however, he didn’t get the chance to play.
Little thanks his band teacher, Marti Bott, for helping him get through the audition process.
“Mrs. Bott was such a big help to me,” he says. “She’s the one who pushed me to audition every year and was like, ‘You can do it this year. You can do it this year.’ It’s been such a privilege working with her, for sure.”
