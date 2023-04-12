One Love Endurance founders Jason and Jill Maher’s 80s-themed Easter egg hunt and 5k drew a packed crowd to McPhelemy Park Saturday, April 8.
Their second race of the year, Jill said they were excited to see such a large crowd, featuring egg hunters of all ages to vibrant neon 80s outfits.
“We had 80 that registered early, and then more that showed up. It was a blast to have so many kids show up!” she said. Participants also “totally rocked” the 80s theme. “It’s totally rad, man.”
The egg hunt was split into three age-based divisions: one to two, three to five and six to 12. Jill estimated the middle group was the most competitive. It was also the most populated field.
“I didn’t have my eyes on the six to 12, but I definitely saw that three to five, and those kids are fast,” she said.
Matt Bennetts of Winslow Log Homes donated the wooden plaques for placers and built the wooden finish line arch. Cody Lewis of Rocky Mountain Engraving provided the engravings for the plaques as well as the finisher awards, Easter keychains. The team is also already gearing up for future events and taking notes for next year.
“We’re already evaluating how events are going and where we can make some changes,” she said. “Next year, we were we’re looking at doing a less is more (approach), maybe not doing as many races but add on events, like a 10k along with the 5k for Easter.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.