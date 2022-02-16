By Bob Marken
Times correspondent
The Buena Vista Demons hosted and won the regional wrestling tournament, outscoring second place Hayden 218 to 193.5.
BVHS will send eight wrestlers on to the Colorado High School State Championships Tournament at Ball Arena in Denver. Four of those wrestlers finished the tournament as regional champions.
“It was great to wrestle in front of our home crowd for the regional championships,” said coach Jared Todd. “We have a wonderful opportunity ahead of us at state.”
Caleb Camp won his second regional title as a sophomore when he tore through the 113-pound bracket winning all three matches by fall. He will return to the state tournament as the defending state champ seeking to add a second title.
Chris Hutchings won his third regional championship by winning the 120-pound bracket. He is now a four-time state qualifier with his win by fall in the finals. He will look to improve on his second- and third-place state finishes in the previous 2 years.
Jackson Helmke won his first regional championship at 132 pounds and became a three-time state qualifier. He won the championship match 5-3 over the state number four-ranked wrestler from Olathe.
Helmke will look to improve on his fourth-place finish last year as he returns to the state tournament.
Seth Moss went back-to-back in regional championships when he wrestled well to win the 182-pound bracket. He won all three matches by fall. This will be his third trip to the state tournament where he was a placer in each of the last two years.
Other state qualifiers were Colton Montoya, who placed second at 138, David Arellano with a second place finish at 145, Chris DeLuca finishing third at 160 and Abraham Durbin placing second at 220. Montoya will make his first trip to the state tournament; Arellano becomes a three-time state qualifier, as does DeLuca, and Durbin will be returning to state for the second time.
“JJ Medina placed fifth at 106 wrestling his best tournament of the year,” stated Todd. “Nolan Verrier came up a little short at 126, but earned valuable team points with his sixth place finish. Trevor Rodman battled some protocol and injuries leading up to the tournament, but wrestled well at 152.”
“We are thrilled that the tournament is back in Denver at the venue we all enjoy. It will be a wild ride Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and the athletes and staff are looking forward to it,” said Todd.
Wrestling begins on Thursday afternoon at 3 p.m. and continues through Saturday with the championship matches going in the evening following the Parade of Champions.
