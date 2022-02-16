The Buena Vista Demons will send eight grapplers to the state championship tournament in Denver this weekend. Heading to state are, from left, Seth Moss, Jackson Helmke, Colton Montoya, Chris Hutchings, Caleb Camp, Chris DeLuca, David Arellano and Abram Durbin. Not pictured: J.J. Medina (5th place), Nolan Verrier (6th place) and Trevor Rodman.