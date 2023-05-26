At its May meeting, the Parks and Wildlife Commission approved $6.24 million to fund 52 trail projects across Colorado as recommended by CPW for its 2023 - 2024 OHV Trail Grant funding awards.
The grant funding comes from the purchase of over 200,000 Colorado OHV registrations/permits and the federal Recreational Trails Program.
“This is literally OHV dollars going right back into the trails,” said CPW State Trails Program Manager Fletcher Jacobs. “This year we funded 31 maintenance trail crews across the state, 26 of which are Good Management crews, which allow our federal partners at the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management to get much-needed consistent funding for trail crews. We were also excited to fund 22 weeks of youth corps crews that help us to not only protect resources but also allow young adult corps members to be exposed to careers in natural resources.”
The Rampart Range Motorized Management Committee, in coordination with the Bureau of Land Management, will manage and provide sub-contractors and equipment to maintain OHV and multi-use trails managed by the BLM’s Royal Gorge Field Office. They were awarded $51,750.
The project will involve coordinating with Land Managers to develop a seasonal operating plan and identify and prioritize trail maintenance needs and contracting with a heavy equipment operator to provide and operate a Sutter 500 trail dozer and/or Mini-X, truck, trailer and ATV to perform trail maintenance.
Planned maintenance will cover 27 miles of trail in Fourmile Travel Management Area, 17 miles of trail at Texas Creek, 30 miles of Trail at Penrose Commons and 16 miles of trail at Seep Springs.
Additional funded projects in Chaffee County include a request from Central Colorado Mountain Riders, in partnership with Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area, to improve and maintain the Big Bend off-highway-vehicle track, including managing the beginner track and bike trailer. They were awarded $74,320.
The AHRA and USFS Salida Ranger District are also partnering on a project to continue repairing and improving existing motorized trails, as well as continuing to develop new travel routes within the Upper Arkansas River Valley.
The project, which will utilize the existing Upper Arkansas Motorized Trail Crew, will involve annual motorized trail maintenance, collaborative work with local partners on multi-use trails and offering ongoing OHV informational and educational events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.