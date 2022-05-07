Ark-Valley Humane Society is excited to host the 5th Annual Tails On The Trail 5K Race for the animals at 9 a.m., Sunday, May 22.
This dog-friendly walk/run will benefit both Ark-Valley Humane Society and the Salida Dog Club, and will start and finish at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park, located at 1455 Holman Ave. in Salida.
“Tails on the Trail is a great way for our community to come together while supporting the life-saving work of Ark-Valley Humane Society and the great community efforts of the Salida Dog Club,” said AVHS executive director Amber Vanleuken. “We can’t wait to see everyone join us in person this year.”
Pre-registration for Tails On The Trail is open now through May 18 at ark-valley.org/arkvalley-events/tails-on-the-trail or cutt.ly/IGJwnKU
Early bird registration fees are $25 for adults, $10 for youth, and free for children five and under. Those interested in participating can also sign up on race day, Sunday May 22, between 8-8:45 a.m. at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park in Salida. Prices go up $5 for all registrations on race day.
The race will begin at 9 a.m., starting near the intersection of Airport Rd. and Holman Ave. Runners/walkers will follow a course on CR 144, CR 160, Grant St. and Poncha Blvd., concluding at Loyal Duke’s Dog Park.
Top Finishers will receive a prize from 7000 Feet Running Company. Proceeds will benefit the live-saving work of Ark-Valley Humane Society as well as the Salida Dog Club, who maintains improvements to the Salida Dog Park.
Post-race refreshments will be provided by KalamataPit Catering and Natural Grocers. For questions, please contact Ark-Valley Humane Society at 719-395-2737.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.