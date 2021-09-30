14erFest 2021 kicked things off with a 5k race on Friday, Sept. 24. About 30 people participated and Emily Roth put down the fastest time, finishing the race in a bit over 20 minutes.
Roth is a resident of Lakewood and said the race was her first of the season. She was with a friend who came to explore some of the jeep routes.
“It was beautiful right by the river, looking at all the fall colors,” said Roth of the race course. “It was sweet. I had a blast.”
She also competed in Sunday’s 14k race, finishing fourth.
Fourth in the 5k went to Chris Stromer, Buena Vista resident and member of the Chaffee County Fire Protection District.
“It went well and I was doing pretty good,” he said. “I don’t know if I had the right meal for lunch.”
Stromer said a cheeseburger led to cramping during the race. His wife, Kimberly, competed in the Sunday 14k, finishing 20th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.