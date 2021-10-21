Candidates for 4-year terms for the Buena Vista school district board of directors include:
District B
(Vote for 1)
Lynn Montoya
BV resident for 8 years
Occupation: Entrepreneur mom
Q What, if anything, do you think should be done to ensure quality teachers and good teacher retention in BVSD?
A The current teacher evaluations that our district has in place is a great way to ensure quality teachers.
Also, parents communicating with their students and giving feedback to the teachers is also very important to the teacher. One way to retain quality teachers, as a community, is to help create affordable housing for those teachers.
Q Where do you see the district in 5 years? 10?
A I see the district continuing to grow in our performance. Not only in test scores, but in the performance of the student as a whole child, through our district’s 7 Cs.
Q What is an appropriate response by the district to parents who communicate being offended by optional surveys which include questions about gender identity?
A Declined to answer.
District D
(Vote for 1)
Nancy Best
BV resident for 13 years
Occupation: School bus driver
Q What, if anything, do you think should be done to ensure quality teachers and good teacher retention in BVSD?
A I believe that the district is doing all it can in this area by carefully selecting for quality teachers when hiring, regularly evaluating teachers, having PGPs in place (Personal Growth Plans that each teacher chooses each year as a means of continual improvement), offering Professional Learning days and instruction and paying as much as possible given limited resources.
The District is also concerned about the need for affordable housing and is doing what it can to cooperate with the Town and community to make housing more readily available.
Q Where do you see the district in 5 years? 10?
A I see the district as larger, as BV grows as a town, but still centered and focused on the 7Cs.
The students that have cut their teeth on the 7Cs won’t remember a time before kids thought in those terms. I see the district remaining open, welcoming and non-discriminatory.
Teachers will continue to stress critical thinking, fact checking, source verification and broad mindedness. Elective course offerings will remain robust, adapting to the interests of the students and changing times (technology, etc.).
The internship program, being piloted this year, will grow and positively impact not only students’ lives, but the economy of Buena Vista, as well. Senior portfolios will be so normal and valued that it will be hard to believe they weren’t always done.
The administration and BOE will maintain its commitment to our current values and vision. As a school district and a community, we will continue and even improve our practice of civil discourse and modeling what we want our children to become as adults.
As funds become available, the district will provide every possible raise for every employee, just as it does now. We will continue to be a leader as regards the Student-Centered Accountability Project (S-CAP) and our reputation as a school district where good things are happening and where students receive a stellar education will grow and spread.
Q What is an appropriate response by the district to parents who communicate being offended by optional surveys which include questions about gender identity?
A The important thing to remember is that the survey in question, Healthy Kids Colorado, which is used to monetarily support groups such as Family & Youth Initiatives, is completely and totally optional.
Superintendent Lisa Yates and school counselors have sent information to the parents stating such. Even if a parent fails to opt their child out, the student has the option to not answer any question they don’t want to and to even just sit there and not take the survey at all.
This survey conducted in the fall of odd-numbered years was in no way developed by the BV District; it’s not “our” survey – we merely administer it, and have done so for about 30 years. I believe that the District’s efforts to let parents know that this survey is entirely optional is an appropriate response. If a critical number of students are opted out, then the District will consider changing its policy of offering it.
Erik Phillips
BV resident for 25 years
Occupation: General contractor
Q What, if anything, do you think should be done to ensure quality teachers and good teacher retention in BVSD?
A How do we retain teachers? Pay them more. They need to be able to afford the area if you want to keep them. They are not able to do that on low wages. Oh and that is going to cost more money to the tax payer.
Q Where do you see the district in 5 years? 10?
A Where do I see the district in 5 to 10 years? If I had a crystal ball I would be a gazillionare. I think that we will see an influx of people that want to live in the mountains away from the crowds in the city which will put more pressure on the school district to expand its programs. This is going to cost money.
Q What is an appropriate response by the district to parents who communicate being offended by optional surveys which include questions about gender identity?
A This question is not a question for the board. It has been addressed by the district. This question deals with day to day business. This survey was sent by the state and the district chose to participate. Students and families were given the opportunity to not participate.
I would be more than willing to sit down and have a conversation on any of these topics.
At-Large
(Vote for 1)
Jessica Crites
BV resident for 38 years
Occupation: Certified professional accountant
Q What, if anything, do you think should be done to ensure quality teachers and good teacher retention in BVSD?
A We can always bring new ideas to the discussion on teacher retention. Like any employer, I want to make sure the BVSD is offering an excellent work environment.
This includes having strong leadership, professional learning opportunities, supplying needed resources and continued opportunities for collaboration.
Of course, I would love to see teacher’s salaries increase, however this is not just an issue at BVSD, this is a nationwide issue, a school district’s budget dictates this.
Q Where do you see the district in 5 years? 10?
A My hope would be that the district has met the growth needs of the district in the next 5 years. Student engagement and growth should always be a top priority, and I see the district continually working towards student growth.
Of course, none of us know what the future holds, however my goal serving as a Board Member is to assist the district in facing whatever challenges are ahead.
Whatever the upcoming issue is for the school district, I believe the Board of Education addresses the needs by using our Board ENDS and district priorities as a guide, along with good communication between the district and community.
Q What is an appropriate response by the district to parents who communicate being offended by optional surveys which include questions about gender identity?
A An appropriate response is to explain the details of the optional survey, encourage an open discussion and to let parents make the best choice for their child.
Concerns surrounding a recent survey were followed by a detailed response from Superintendent Yates to parents, along with an invitation to discuss and get questions answered through the weekly Zoom call.
Communication between the district and parents is vital. It is very important for the district to listen and respond appropriately to parents with concerns.
Terri Gerstmeyer
BV resident for 5 years
Occupation: Nursing home & assisted living facility overseer
Q What, if anything, do you think should be done to ensure quality teachers and good teacher retention in BVSD?
A I believe to ensure quality teachers and good teacher retention that the school should continue to create, continue to enforce the fundamental basics of learning in Math, English, History and Science without bringing in critical race theory, the 1619 project and any gender identity teaching. For good teacher retention the BV school should also continue to provide excellent workshops to the teachers and continue to support teachers with acknowledging their successes.
I believe that Superintendent Lisa Yates has done a wonderful job of maintaining consistency in hiring practices. Although I don’t know all the teachers personally in the district, I’m pleased with the selections that have been made because of the unity and cooperation among the teaching staff that I’m aware of. Good teacher retention doesn’t seem to be an issue currently. It should be up to the community of BV to make teachers appreciated also. Are we showing them how much we appreciate what they are doing for our kids and us?
Q Where do you see the district in 5 years? 10?
A By following these guidelines for BV teachers, I can see the future growth of BV children to discuss new areas of careers in this world in the next 5 years. And in the next 10 years, I hope that graduates of the BV school district can help the district be on the front (cutting) edge of growth in academic achievements.
I would like to see more of our graduates staying in the BV area. We have a wonderful community that has a lot to offer and is growing. However not all grads are cut out for a college program. Within the next 5 years we should be developing more learning programs for the trades. We have a shortage now of electricians, carpenters, plumbers, etc. High school is a wonderful opportunity to help kids dream. In a 10-year plan we could have grads coming out of graduation with apprenticeships or maybe even be halfway through an apprenticeship. Let’s keep our kids in BV.
Q What is an appropriate response by the district to parents who communicate being offended by optional surveys which include questions about gender identity?
A The appropriate response to Healthy Kids Colorado surveys to the parents is already being done by Superintendent Lisa Yates. She has made it possible for parents, guardians and students to entirely op out this year and she is contending a district wide meeting of principles and counselors at the end of October to discuss the value of continued participation in the survey versus in opting out of the survey on behalf of the entire BV district I believe this is the appropriate response.
