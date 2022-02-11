The Chaffee County 4-H Extension Program will be turning 100 years old in 2023! In honor of this incredible milestone, Imagine That! 4-H Club is creating a commemorative cookbook.
This cookbook will feature recipes from families that have been part of Chaffee County 4-H over the past 100 years.
The cookbook will be professionally published and will be a treasured keepsake for all who have been connected to Chaffee County 4-H.
Cookbooks will be sold at 4-H events throughout 2023. Money raised will be used for 4-H educational activities and events such as camps, workshops and scholarships.
We are reaching out to the community with the hope that past and present 4-H families will help us preserve a few of their family’s recipes and history.
4-H families can submit up to five of their favorite recipes. We encourage everyone to include a brief note (about 375 characters) for each recipe that includes historical information about their family or recipe.
Here are a few ideas:
Share a traditional recipe from your family’s holiday favorites.
Share a recipe in memory of a loved one who was part of Chaffee County 4-H.
Share a prize-winning recipe from your project-pie, bread, cookie, cake decorating, food preservation.
Share your favorite recipe that uses a cut of meat from your market livestock project.
Share your family’s favorite 4-H potluck recipes.
Please submit recipes to imaginethat4hclub@yahoo.com. For each recipe that is submitted the contributor’s name will be entered into a drawing for a Culinary Gift Basket. The winner will be announced during the 2022 Chaffee County Fair and Rodeo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.