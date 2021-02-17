As COVID-19 vaccinations continue for phases 1A through 1B.2, new cases of the virus continue to be reported.
Statewide the seven-day moving average of new cases was 1,142 Thursday. Colorado’s seven-day positivity rate has fallen to 4.10 percent.
While Chaffee County was moved to yellow level on the state’s updated color dial Saturday, Chaffee County’s 14-day positivity rate remains above 5 percent at 6.12 percent.
In the last week, 37 new cases were reported in the county bringing the pandemic total to 932 as of Monday.
Statewide pandemic totals include 409,683 cases of COVID-19 with 5,568 deaths due to the virus.
Across the state, 585,780 Coloradans have received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Of those, 253,482 have received a second dose.
For those who are interested in a scientific presentation about the vaccines currently available, at noon Feb. 25, Chaffee County Public Health will host an online Lunch and Learn event “COVID-19 Vaccines: The Science Behind the Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna Vaccines.”
The presentation will be made by public health nurses. RSVPs and questions may be sent in advance to saralaw@cityof salida.com or rrice@chaffeecounty.org. To attend the presentation visit https://zoom.us/j/85615095570. Passcode: 879014. Call-in: 1-253-215-8782.
