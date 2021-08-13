The Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show celebrates its 36th year Aug. 21-29 at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum on East Main Street.
This year’s Open Awards Show will feature 60 pieces of art from 41 artists. Each work will fall under one of the many categories: Oil, Acrylic, Watercolor, Pastels/Drawing, Printmaking, Photography, Mixed Media 2D and 3D, Sculpture/Wood/Metal/Glass and Fiber.
In each category, first place receives $100, second place receives $75 and third place receives $50. Additional awards include $300 for Best in Show, $200 for People’s Choice – voted by visitors during the show – and $100 for Judge’s Choice.
All art entered into the show will also be on display on the Chaffee Arts website, and every piece will be for sale. Even if a piece is sold prior to the show, it will still be on display and entered for judging at the show.
“If you have a favorite artist or media, you can shop at your leisure,” says Terry Stevens, Chaffee Arts board president.
The art will be judged by Teresa Booth Brown, artist programs coordinator with Aspen Art Museum, on Friday, Aug. 20.
Awards will be displayed starting on Saturday, Aug. 21, as well as on the Chaffee Arts website. Brown will also be available for artists to meet and get critique from 10 to 11 a.m., Aug. 21 at the museum.
Visitors may also enter a raffle to win the glass sculpture “Study for Shed,” displayed at the show and made by BV and nationally-known artist Evelyn Gottschall Baker.
The piece, valued at over $2,500, represents how deer shed their antlers early in the year in order to grow larger and more beautiful antlers as they grow older.
“I think that’s a reflection of how we can look at our lives,” Baker says. “It’s typical for people around New Year’s to reflect on years past and what they want for the future, kind of set goals and guidelines. Every year, it’s a chance for renewal and growth. That’s what that piece represents.”
“Study for Shed” was made from a mixture of three different glass techniques (SEE Centerpiece, P12-13). The leaves were made from open-face casting, the antlers from lost-wax casting and the rest from pate de verre.
“It was a really interesting challenge to use three different techniques to make the components, and then the final piece took 12 days in the kiln to control and make sure that it didn’t crack on the way up and on the way down,” Baker said.
Raffle tickets are $5 each and can be purchased on the Chaffee Arts website or at the show. All proceeds will be donated to Chaffee Arts. The drawing will be held at 2 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29. Winners do not need to be present.
According to Stevens, Chaffee Arts has seen a resurgence over the past few years, now with over 100 members throughout the county.
“During the pandemic we spent time upgrading our online presence and supporting artists in their efforts to share and sell their art.”
To see what local artists have been working on, purchase art featured at the show or donate, she said visit www.chaffeearts.com
“We are very excited to be able to present the Open Awards Show this year after taking a year off in 2020,” Stevens says. “We have chosen not to host our usual opening reception or artist workshops due to the continued challenges we face with COVID but look forward to going back to our usual program in 2022. We hope that our community will support our artists who were so hard hit during the pandemic and attend this show and purchase unique art pieces.”
