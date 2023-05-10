The first weekend of May was met with blue skies, budding leaves and around 250 trail runners in the 33rd Collegiate Peaks Trail Run, hosted by Optimist Club of Buena Vista.
Registrations came in from 25 states, as well as from the District of Columbia and even the Dominican Republic. Final results saw about 47 runners finishing the 50-mile run and 199 finishing the 25-mile run.
“These numbers reflect a normal rate of 15-18% of event registrants that unfortunately aren’t able to make to the start line for any number of life events from last minute injuries to a wide array of unforeseen scheduling conflicts,” said Burke Kaiser, race director and Optimist Club member. “Our finisher breakout numbers between the two distance options also reflect our longstanding race policy that allows 50-mile starters to finish as 25-mile finishers – either by choice or by missing the initial cutoff time of 12:15 p.m.”
The top three finishers for the 25-mile run were Brian Whitfield of Colorado Springs in first, Chris Dawson of Westminster in second and Frank Pipp of Longmont in third. For the 50-mile run, they were Matthew Warriner of Leadville in first, Daniel Metzger of Colorado Springs in second and Gunnar Carter of Indian Hills in third.
Competing in the 25-mile run again since 2 years ago, Texas resident Will Anderson felt the route was pretty good.
“There were a couple of big climbs in there,” he said. “The first one wasn’t so bad, but the second one was kind of brutal. After you get through that, it was pretty easy. Good weather. It was a little chilly this morning, but it warmed up quickly. Pretty nice day overall.”
For anyone who hasn’t run in this event, Anderson highly recommends it. “It’s a great event,” he said.
Competing in the CPTR for the first time – and her second race ever – Boulder resident Jasmine Garland was very impressed after completing the 25-mile run.
“It was awesome,” she said. “Beautiful views the whole time. I really like the small-town, local feel of the race. I felt really relaxed. I was a little stressed in my first race and this one was relaxing, just fun. I loved it. I’ll definitely do it again.”
Garland was also thankful for her coach for helping her so far with her trail running.
Some of the 50-mile runners would stop at the Fueling Station at the finish line to get some extra water or take a quick breather before heading out on their second loop.
Stopping there was part-time Buena Vista resident Jim Skelding, competing in his fourth CPTR.
Skelding praised the Optimist Club for putting on this event and the volunteers for their work. With a laugh, he admitted that the cutoff time at 12:15 was “hard for the old guy.”
Revenue and expense numbers are still being tabulated, but so far Kaiser can say “with almost certainty” that not only will this event once again be the Optimist Club’s largest fundraiser of the year, but that this year’s event will be one of the most successful fundraisers since CPTR’s inception in 1991.
Funds raised by the Optimist Club go toward many youth programs, including scholarships and clubs.
“While race proceeds are not earmarked for any single youth-centered cause that we support each year, it is the case that in recent years the race generates in excess of $15,000 in net proceeds, which dovetails quite naturally with the $15,000 that we earmark for our scholarships to local graduating high school seniors,” Kaiser said.
He praised the runners, volunteers, event partners and supporters, as well as the weather, that CPTR received this year and in previous years. He especially thanked Chaffee County Search & Rescue-North as an event partner for providing support and a safety net visitors and locals alike who enjoy all that the valley has to offer. He also gave a shout out to the town of Buena Vista for their support, as well as the Chaffee County government, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management.
“As a race director and a member of the Buena Vista Optimist Club, I really couldn’t ask for a better event, a better charitable organization, a better group of friends and fellow volunteers or a better community overall to call home,” Kaiser said.
