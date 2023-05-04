The 33rd annual Collegiate Peaks Trail Run hits the trails on Saturday, May 6, courtesy of the Optimist Club of Buena Vista.
CPTR runners start and finish at the Buena Vista Community Center at 715 East Main St., with an option of a 25-mile route or a 50-mile route.
The 25-mile runners begin at 6:45 a.m. and head east across the Arkansas River, traveling along scenic single-track and even part of the historic Midland Railroad on the way back.
The 50-mile runners take off at 6:30 a.m. along the same route. Upon return, however, they will run the loop again counter clockwise. Runners are allowed to drop out after the first loop and change to a 25-mile runner.
Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management officials have rerouted a portion of the route, extending the 25-mile course to 25.3 miles and the 50-mile course to 50.6 miles.
Fueling stations are scattered throughout the course, ready to offer water, electrolyte drink mix, an assortment of snacks and fruits and first-aid kits to any runners in need. The fueling stations operate under a cup-free policy, so runners will need to bring their own containers such as water bottles.
The first loop of the 50-mile route must be completed by 12:15 p.m. The final cutoff time for all runners is 6:30 p.m. Participants who have finished their run can enjoy a lunch and the beer garden afterward.
Started in 1991 by a group of local ultrarunners, the event focuses on the roads and trails on the east side of the Arkansas River. The Optimist Club has always had a hand in this run through fueling station volunteers before officially receiving the reins for it in 2003. It is now the club’s largest annual fundraiser, helping to fund the club’s investments, both new and ongoing, into the youth of this community.
While this is actually the 31st year for CPTR – missing out a couple of years previously – it is still considered the 33rd anniversary since the event was started.
“This event was originally founded as an early season ‘kickoff’ event for both the trail running world as well as for the Buena Vista community,” says Burke Kaiser, race director and Optimist Club member. “The race continues successfully in that role, as one of each year’s early high-elevation long distance trail races, and one of the town’s first events drawing visitors in to enjoy all that our community and our businesses have to offer.”
An Optimist Club member since 1998, Kaiser has been involved with the race ever since, transitioning to race director after the event officially became part of the club.
Unfortunately, registration for this year’s race has already reached maximum capacity at around 300 registrants and is now closed. To find out more about this event or the local Optimist Club, visit www.collegiatepeakstrailrun.org or www.optimistbv.org/home
