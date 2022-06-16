Here are the top items from the school board meeting June 13.
1. The board discussed the disposition of the archway property at the intersection of Pinon, Court and Cedar streets.
The property was discussed in a previous meeting but was delayed due to the absence of board members.
Tracy Storms and Nancy Best were absent from the June 13 meeting.
Following an executive session to discuss real estate, no proposals for what to do with the property and no contracts dealing with the property were brought forward.
The board delayed further action of the property until another time but said it will keep it in mind for when a worthwhile opportunity presents itself.
2. The school board deliberated over agenda planning for board meetings, trying to create a better schedule that would prove beneficial to the board and public.
Current suggestions include the board holding study sessions separate from meetings, the start of all meetings will be at 6:30 p.m. and the public comment period moved forward during board meetings.
Changes to the schedule will be decided during the next meeting.
3. A presentation that will be delivered by the school board to the Buena Vista board of trustees was reviewed.
The school district wants to show the trustees that there are plans to grow the current facility to accommodate the new development on Carbonate Street and gain them as a strategic partner.
The presentation shows several ideas for renovation and the construction of a maintenance building on the elementary school property.
However, even with the added renovations, the board of education said they realize the facility will not be able to accommodate all child services required, creating an opening for the town to step in and provide those services.
