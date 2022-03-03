The Buena Vista High School Trident Theatre Company brings magic and musical comedy to the BVHS Flex Commons in “Disney’s Descendants: The Musical.”
A cast of 25 students comes together on the stage to portray classic Disney characters like Cinderella and Maleficent alongside their teenage offspring.
When the villains’ children get the chance to live amongst the kids of their parents’ sworn enemies, they must choose between following the example of their parents or aiming for a more virtuous life.
“We chose ‘Descendants’ because it is a high energy show that is a blast to put on stage,” says Tanner Oharah, BVHS choir and drama teacher. “It works to the strengths of our large group of performers and the show is great for the whole family with characters that any age of audience member will recognize.”
Playing the protagonist Mal, daughter of Maleficent, is senior Elena Dunn.
“It’s interesting because it’s a Disney Channel musical that we’re doing, and the last time we did a Disney Channel musical, I played a character with the personality of a baguette,” Dunn says. “But it’s interesting to play a Disney Channel role that actually has a solid character arc and goes through some things that I personally have never been through. Sometimes it’s sort of difficult to try and feel what she feels, but it’s been fun. I’ve enjoyed it.”
Senior Juniper Crago, playing Cruella de Vil, was especially hopeful to have “Descendants” performed this year and even texted Oharah during the previous summer to ask for it.
“I like playing the more goofy roles because Cruella is mostly there to push the story along a little bit but just has a lot of really funny moments,” Crago says. “I like being able to play around with the delivery and the different lines and everything. It’s really easy to balance the role that I have and all the other stuff that’s going on.”
Taking the directing reins for this musical is BVHS alum Kristina Tanner, with Oharah filling in as producer and taking up the duties of tech director and music director.
Tanner had helped the Trident Theatre Company as assistant director in previous years. This year, she was offered the chance to fully direct a show.
“It’s been a really fun challenge to do something so Disney,” she says. “It’s got lots of really big numbers, it’s got lots of fun magic moments. It’s been a challenge but intriguing at the same time. We have to figure out how to make the portal work on stage, how are we going to make magic wands, push people around or bring people up … I think the kids are also really excited about what’s going to happen and the special effects and the lighting, and also the choreography and the movement and the blocking. I think it’s going to be really good. I really enjoyed that challenge specifically with this show.”
Managing multiple cast members on the stage at once can be a challenge, she says, but not without positive results, especially when everyone is aiming for success and willing to try new things to achieve that goal.
“They really are a team,” Tanner adds. “And what I really love is when something’s really hard for them, like with the physical challenge of the dancing … or vocal or the character’s emotions, they definitely triumph together when someone does something really well. This happened last week, someone conquered a fear and went for it, nailed it, did a great job.
“Literally the entire team surrounded her and was like, ‘Yes! Let’s go! We’re so proud of you. That was amazing!’ That’s been really positive, it’s been really cool to experience as a director.
“Kristina is doing an amazing job,” Oharah says. “She has been helping us out for a while and trained in theatre through high school and college. Her energy, care and precision are evident in her leading of the actors.”
The magic lights the stage at 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 5 and Sunday, March 6.
Tickets are available for purchase on bvhsco.booktix.com
