This unique event is a two person per team relay, where each person runs a 2-mile loop and team members are randomly selected by drawing among those entered.
Age and gender time bonuses add to the unpredictability of the outcome. The event is mostly for fun, but teams will be competing for prizes like turkeys and pies.
The event is open to anyone that can run most of the 2-mile route.
Interested individuals can register race day starting at 9 a.m. in Riverside Park for $5. This is a true non-profit event where all proceeds go to the participants.
The event is put on by the Chaffee County Running Club, which promotes running for health, recreation and competition for all ages and abilities in the area.
