Historic Preservation Commission and Buena Vista Heritage have worked together to publish a 2024 calendar featuring historic buildings in Buena Vista. This calendar will be available in May to celebrate Historic Preservation month. Cost will be $14.95. Buena Vista Heritage will use all proceeds for preservation work on their properties.
The Courthouse Museum is going to require a new boiler or heat system for the winter. The old furnace boiler had the flue going up in the McGinnis Gym. As the gym is being restored, they do not want our old flue. This is a priority to have the building available for the public next winter. There are dance classes, weddings, art shows, Madams performances and various other events held year around in the courtroom. A new heat system could cost up to $60,000 and funds are not available from Colorado Historical Funds. Any donations and the sale of these calendars will go to this fund. Visit the museum starting Memorial Day and see the totally refinished courtroom floor, paint job and new windows. All the display rooms have been updated and new artifacts arranged in them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.