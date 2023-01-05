Buena Vista was busy as ever in 2022, from major town rehab projects and endless events to grass fires and a post office protest.
Here are a few of the stories that impacted 2022 and beyond:
Town government
Election canceled, new mayor and trustees sworn in
After voting to cancel the uncontested April election in February, Buena Vista’s Board of Trustees swore in a new mayor and two new trustees on April 26, 2022. Libby Fay was sworn in as Mayor, along with incoming trustees Sue Cobb and Mark Jenkins and returning trustees Cindy Swisher and Gina Lucrezi. Fay is Buena Vista’s fourth female mayor, and Lucrezi was unanimously voted in as mayor pro tem.
“Lou Wade, in 1894, one year after Colorado women won the right to vote, she became a council member…The town has had only three previous female mayors,” said Jean Buster of the League of Women Voters. “Often, until the last 10, 15 years, nearly all trustees were men. This upcoming council and its mayor will make history. For the first time, nearly all elected representatives from Buena Vista will be majority women…Tonight, we’re recognizing some history.”
Police department runs drills, plans relocation to new locale
In July, the town of Buena Vista broke ceremonial ground for the renovation of police department’s new home. The location, formerly Valley Home Furnishings, will offer expanded space for training, offices and other use.
A day later, the BVPD held a large-scale multi-agency active shooter drill at the Buena Vista Middle and High School building. The exercise started at 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, with multiple 911 coming into the Chaffee Communications Center.
“Multiple calls to 911 flooded our dispatcher with various information,” Buena Vista Police chief Dean Morgan explained, “some of it conflicting, as realistically, this information would be filtered through the traumatized perceptions of various victims/witnesses.”
Sidewalks
The town also kicked off a sweeping sidewalk restoration project in April, seeking cracks, potholes and breaks to repair in the town’s high-traffic areas. The restorations were planned for in the public works budget, approved in June 2021. The project concentrated on downtown Main Street, with a few select locations on South Main Street, and involved grinding down uneven sidewalks along with restoring broken sections of pavement.
Community
Cordova remembered
On Aug. 11, the Buena Vista community came together along East and West Main streets to pay their respects to fallen firefighter Billy Cordova as his remains were brought back to town.
The Chaffee County Fire Protection District, Buena Vista Police Department, Chaffee County Parks and Wildlife and the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Department held an escorted procession for the battalion chief as they passed under a large American flag hung from the top of the CCFPD’s ladder truck. Cordova died following a motorcycle accident in July. His urn was escorted in the battalion chief’s truck in front of the car carrying his family.
The Buena Vista Rec Department will also be moving forward with plans for a park named in his honor in the Sunset Vista neighborhood.
The park, which will include a mural in memory of Cordova and be themed around first responders.
Summer fun
Paddlefest celebrated it’s 20th anniversary this year, enveloping the town in whitewater fun, spectacular boat tricks and incredible music for Memorial Day weekend.
Free concerts were held to raise donations for rebuilding the Pocket Wave in the Whitewater Park. Events included a Disc Golf Tournament, a Pro Freestyle Kayak Competition and a River Surf Competition.
“I thought it was an amazing weekend and it was so fun,” said BV Recreation special projects manager and Paddlefest founder Earl Richmond.
In late September, 14erFest brought thousands to Buena Vista. Organizers described the weekend as success.
“The weather was awesome, and the energy in downtown BV made for an authentic experience. The event grew over the last year, and there was a broad representation of outdoor and trail-based retailers,” said event coordinator Marcus Trusty.
The outdoor festival also shared a weekend with Billy Strings’ Renewal. Promoters sold all 7,500 tickets that were permitted.
Other summer concerts included shows at the Lawn in South Main and the grand reopening of the Lariat in May. Local artists like Leadville Cherokee, Rapidgrass and Airing of Grievances made appearances at both the Lariat and the Lawn.
Fruity festivities
The Great Colorado vs. Texas Tomato War came to a head in Poncha Springs on Saturday, Sept. 17. Coloradans stormed the hay bale “Tomalamo” under a barrage of return fire, managing to steal the Texans’ flag.
There were around 130 fighters and 350 spectators, doubling last year’s attendance. This year’s messy event raised more than $12,000 total for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
Additionally, Turner Farm’s Applefest turned 50 in September of this year, with locals and visitors filling the lawns for miniature horse rides, live music and apple-based goods. Log sawing demonstrations, pie-laden tables and craft stations drew in fruit fanatics of all ages.
Kelly Ranch fire
The north 40 acres of Kelly Ranch saw a grass fire on March 23. The fire started with buried embers from an approved burn of a pile of willows done on Feb. 3. The burn was approved, permitted and inspected by the CCFPD.
The strong north winds that week kicked up some embers in the roots and blew them into the grass of the meadows, burning 35 acres. Evacuation orders were sent to all the Kellys and alert messages were sent around the Buena Vista area.
Social impacts
Worker reduction
The Colorado Department of Corrections indefinitely paused their Take TWO program in August, which allowed offenders to work for local businesses.
The program supplied many of BV’s businesses with paid workers that allowed them to operate at full capacity.
Businesses including Jan’s Family Restaurant, Crave and Simple Eatery relied on their inmate employees, especially with the town’s dearth of service workers, spurred by the local workforce housing crisis.
“I was one of the first ones who started the program (almost a year ago),” Jan Delp, owner of Jan’s Family Restaurant on U.S. 24 South, said in the Oct. 13 issue. “We kinda got off to a rough start, but once the program got started and I knew the questions to ask, everything worked out fine. When the program stopped, they just took them and we’ve had to close at 2 p.m.”
On a brighter note, Solvista Health opened their Regional Assessment Center on the HRRMC campus in May, celebrating with a ribbon-cutting and facility tours.
The facility brings greater behavioral health care and substance use services to the area, including a crisis living room where people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis can receive support at any time.
In the past those requiring such services had to be transferred to the Front Range due to lack of a similar local facility.
“I have seen the blood, sweat and tears that went into this project,” said Andrea Carlstrom, board chair of Solvista Health and Chaffee County Public Health director.
Protests, post offices and (solar) power
In January, the Sangre de Cristo Electric Association announced a rate restructuring, leading to the co-op’s board getting zapped by some members opposed to the measures.
The association’s CEO said the restructure would correct what had been a rate structure subsidizing energy for those who use less at the expense of those using more. Critics said it de-incentivizes energy conservation and renewable energy investments.
A virtual meeting held in late January brought more than 150 frustrated customers.
In March, the board rescinded the April 1 start of rate changes Feb. 23 and directed its consulting firm to develop alternative options. The original rate structure still stands.
BV residents continued to make their voices heard. In the wake of two protests, dozens of Letters to the Editor and the involvement of U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet’s office, the United States Postal Service announced Sept. 23 that it would be offering free P.O. boxes to Buena Vista residents.
The Buena Vista Citizens for Better Post Office group, founded on Facebook by local Mary Ann Uzelac, hosted their protests along U.S. Highway 24, protesting excessive P.O. box rate hikes, understaffing and other post office issues.
Minimum wage, maximum woes for guides
After new minimum wage laws set the bar at $15/hour, Colorado river outfitters, including one in Buena Vista, pushed for exemption from the new rule.
In late January, they were denied their request to temporary block the increase while their lawsuit was underway, but were later granted an injunction in federal appeals court.
In April, the outfitters and the federal government recently submitted their opposing arguments over a minimum wage dispute to an appeals court.
Rough housing
Trustees reject another housing project
Housing seemed to be the town’s favorite problem to agree to disagree about. In April, the town’s trustees rejected the annexation of a proposed housing development on CR 306.
The Stackhaus Annexation failed by one vote (3-2) when trustees were faced with local protests over traffic complications, construction noise and inappropriate zoning.
“You all want housing but when it comes to putting down houses you won’t do a thing,” then-Mayor Duff Lacy said before the final vote. After 3 hours of discussion, comment and amendments to the contract, the annexation failed to pass 3-2.
“It’s pretty disappointing,” said developer Alex Telthorst. “I put a lot of thought, time and resources into this... I’m worried the message this will send to my fellow developers on the intent and direction of the town. I appreciate the board and staff members who were willing to work with me to try and make this work.”
Telthorst’s development was intended to meet the needs of the “missing middle,” folks who make 80-120% of the area median income.
Pay up or get out
In early November, residents of the Meadows apartment building were slammed with rent increases. Rents were originally between $850-$1,200 monthly and were set to jump to $1,700-$1,850 come December, doubling the monthly cost for some.
The property, located at 502 S. San Juan Avenue, was acquired in early October, with tenants receiving notices about their soon-to-change rent a few weeks later.
“If they get rid of me, I’m not going to have any place to live,” says Meadows resident Norma Cady. “I have resources that have been given to me, but most of the tenants will not probably have a place to live.”
Later that month, Cady said The Times’ coverage did buy them an extra month. However, most residents had to relocate.
Also in November, Chaffee voters considered Ballot Issue 6A, which sought to approve a 3.5-mill ad valorem tax to raise $2,047,908.42 annually to be used by Chaffee Housing Authority.
The vote was 7,292 (69.23%) against to 3,241 or (30.77%) percent in favor. The issue had the support of BV’s trustees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.