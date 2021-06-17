|The Lawn
|July 1
|The Polish Ambassador
|July 2-4
|Red And White, Blue Suede Shoes Featuring Leftover Salmon and others
|July 11
|Meadow Mountain
|July 18
|Gypsy Cattle Drive
|July 25
|The Two Tracks
|August 1
|La Pompe
|August 8
|Lizzy & Natalie
|August 15
|Lovers Leap
|August 22
|David Lawrence & The Spoonful
|August 24-25
|The California Honeydrops
|August 29
|Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles
|The Ivy Ballroom at Surf Hotel
|July 2
|Rapidgrass
|July 3
|Eddie Roberts & Friends
|https://southmainco.com/events
|June 26
|Mountain Mantra
|July 3
|Salida Circus
|July 10
|Silvercliff Lights
|July 17
|Blue Rooster
|July 18
|Thawind Mills
|July 24
|Nasca Lines
|July 25
|Mark’s Midnight Carnival
|August 7
|Mountain Mantra
|August 8
|dig dug
|August 14
|Blue Recluse
|August 21
|Blue Rooster
|August 28
|Midight Carnival
|September 4
|Groovespeak
|June 18
|Tim Burt
|June 25
|Kyle Green
|July 2
|Carin Mari
|July 9
|No Concert
|July 16
|Tracey Egolf
|July 23
|Brian Bishop
|July 30
|Joyce & Lloyd Woods
|August 6
|Gene Farrar
|August 13
|Kevin Cardinal
|August 20
|Cec Hogarth
|August 27
|Richard Maas
|https://buenavistacolorado.org/friday-concerts-at-turner-farm/
|June 17
|Howie Campbell
|June 24
|101st Army Winds
|July 1
|Bob Weir
|July 8
|Alex Johnstone (of Rapidgrass)
|July 15
|Bill Kelly
|July 22
|Mountain Mantra
|July 29
|Kevin Cardinal / Midnight Halo
|August 5
|Gene Farrar
|August 12
|Kevin Cardinal
|June 18
|Bonfire Dub
|June 19
|Arthur Lee Land’s Twang is Dead
|June 20
|Mark Morris’ Bloody Mary Morning
|June 27
|Tierro Band with Bridget Law
|July 14
|Mark Morris & Jenner Fox / Coral Creek
|July 22
|Rocky Mountain Surf Report
|Aug 03
|Sun Dried Vibes
|Aug 08
|Roundhouse Assembly
|Aug 13–15
|4th Annual River on the River
|https://whitewater.net/music/
