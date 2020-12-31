Let’s dispense with the obvious first: 2020 was the year of COVID.
A search of The Times’ content management system, which holds all of the stories, images and other content we post to the web, shows 2,080 articles published this year.
Of that, 657 contained the word COVID, about 3 out of every 10 articles.
Our first mention of the virus came in mid-March with a brief story headlined “9Health Fair cancelled due to coronavirus.” The following week reported the school district had shut its doors along with all but a few essential BV businesses. Last week, we reported that Chaffee County Public Health would be receiving vaccines for COVID-19, which this week we reported happened.
What else happened in 2020?
The town saw the retirement of long-serving chiefs in the Buena Vista Police Department and Fire Department, two elections, the appointment of new principals in four schools, a new grocery store, a state championship and a summer with no music festivals, but some snowfall.
The Buena Vista school district’s new middle and high school opened its doors at the beginning of the year and completed construction on schedule in October.
The district’s new middle and high school building welcomed a steady stream of people through its doors when it opened to the public for the first time on a Saturday in January. Many students were excitedly guiding tours for their families through the brightly lit halls of their new school.
Kevin Denton, then the principal of BVHS, presented a slideshow of photos of students using the school as if they’d been there for years to the school district’s board of directors.
“It was like they were just waiting for it,” Denton said, clicking through photos of students on the stairways leading up through the building’s central two-story atrium into the media center and library or doing homework over lunch at tables in the open space.
“They knew exactly what to do with it when they got there,” he said.
Filled with daylight from floor-to-ceiling windows, the west-facing library and media center opens up to a panoramic view of the Collegiate Peaks and the rest of the Sawatch Range.
Also this year, the board appointed Emily Madler as principal of Avery-Parsons Elementary School, Christine Bailey the principal of Chaffee County High School and welcomed Jon Ail as the principal of Buena Vista High School and Liz Barnaby as the director of the Grove Early School.
In April, four candidates ran for three open seats on the Buena Vista board of trustees. However, trustee Lawanna Best dropped her bid for re-election, canceling the election. Norm Nyberg entered into his second term and new trustee Amy Eckstein and former trustee Devin Rowe came onto the board as well.
In short order, the new board resumed talks about allowing retail marijuana establishments in BV for the first time since 2016, when the board put the question before town voters, who shot the measure down decisively.
In 2020, the board initially looked as if it was going to vote on the retail cannabis issue itself, spending several consecutive meetings in the summer updating the 4-year-old draft legislation. Ultimately, however, the board decided to once again put it on the ballot in November.
In that November election, BV voters approved measures regulating and taxing retail cannabis.
The measure allows two such establishments in town, with one spot already taken by Ascend Cannabis.
Town staff estimates that the second store won’t be open until the middle of 2021 at the earliest.
Since April, the board of trustees have held one meeting in the Community Center. That meeting in July came together in-person to honor Jimmy Tidwell, who retired this year after 24 years as the chief of Buena Vista’s police department.
Tidwell retired from his post at the end of July.
He was succeeded by Sgt. Dean Morgan, exactly 34 years and one day after Tidwell started his career in law enforcement at BVPD.
Tidwell has four rules that he makes his officers learn when they come onto the force: “You get respect by giving it first. I don’t care if its the baddest biker gang or a grandma, you start out respecting them.
“Always do your best to do the right thing, no matter what the scenario. Not for the police, not for yourself, but always try to do the best for the citizens.
“Third thing I tell them, you lie to any supervisor, you’re gone,” Tidwell said. “And the fourth thing is ‘Have fun.’”
BV’s new police chief, Dean Morgan, is a fifth generation native of Colorado. He grew up in Colorado Springs and started his career in law enforcement in 2000 with the Fairplay Police Department, then as a Park County Sheriff’s Deputy. After 9 years, he moved to BVPD.
Hired as an officer by Tidwell, Morgan made sergeant after a year on the force.
“I’ve never trusted people who sought power for power’s sake, so I never sought the position of police chief,’ Morgan said. “It’s something that, when the opportunity came, I prayed about it, I put in for it, I talked with Jimmy about it. I knew that he supported me,” Morgan said.
Morgan said, “I don’t want to change the face of the department here, because Jimmy built a good legacy here. Like I said to the trustees, we want to protect the legacy he built and carry that legacy on.”
Morgan said that he placed a strong emphasis on school safety, and the new chief proved that in November, when BVPD asked the school district to put its schools into secure mode as a precaution against the possibility that a high-speed chase in the south end of the county could rip through BV just as schools were letting out.
In November, Buena Vista fire chief Dixon Villers retired as well. Villers was the town’s first full-time, paid fire chief, and guided the department through growth that kept pace with Buena Vista’s own growth.
At the beginning of the pandemic, town leaders worried about what effect the pandemic would have on its tourist economy, making cuts to government spending in anticipation of a lean year.
That didn’t happen. Businesses reported the busiest summer season ever. Sales tax returns have increased year-to-year in every month since August of 2018, even without events like PaddleFest (which went virtual this year), Campout for the Cause, Rapids & Grass, Seven Peaks and 14erFest.
While nearly all of Buena Vista’s popular events were canceled due to COVID-19, one of its oldest traditions tenaciously continued through the pandemic.
Befitting the hardy, resilient nature of a donkey, the Triple Crown of burro racing was completed, undeterred by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Marvin Sandoval of Leadville and his mini-burro Buttercup took the crown for the second consecutive year after coming in first in the men’s division at races in Fairplay, Buena Vista and Leadville.
The race in BV Aug. 2 saw 50 finishers, and was won by Tracy Loughlin, running with Mary Margaret, who completed the race through the trails of Midland Hill in 2 hours, 2 minutes, 13 seconds.
Sandoval followed Loughlin by a nose, finishing with a time of 2:02.14.
Due to social distancing requirements aimed to slow the spread of COVID-19, the three races were conducted on a smaller scale and without spectators and also without the town celebrations of Boom Days in Leadville, Burro Days in Fairplay and Gold Rush Days in BV that surround the races.
However, there was one measure by which the Triple Crown was bigger than it’s been in decades.
In recent years, the races in Fairplay and Leadville each run from downtown up their respective sides of Mosquito Pass to the 13,186 foot summit and back.
The beginning of the tradition that would eventually be declared Colorado’s official summer heritage sport, however – decades before the creation of the Buena Vista race and the Triple Crown with it – saw runners take off from one historic mining town, up and over the pass to the finish line in the other.
Departing from Leadville at 9 a.m., headed toward Fairplay, the 24.4 mile Western Pack Burro Ass-ociation Hall of Fame race was run for the first time since 1972, said WPBA media relations director Brad Wann.
Also this summer, Colorado was stricken with the worst fire season ever, with the record for largest wildfire in state history being set several times over a period of a few months.
While Chaffee County was spared from any major fires, smoke occasionally did pour into the valley from fires across the west, contributing to some of the worst air-quality ratings in the state, if not the country as recorded by PurpleAir sensors.
According to monitors in the Buena Vista area that record air quality, fine particles in the air reached 265 microns per cubic foot, some of the highest readings in the state, according to PurpleAir.com, on the worst smoke day in the valley.
“Over 200 was pretty extreme in terms of the regional haze from the wildfires, no doubt,” said Wano Urbonas, Chaffee County’s director of environmental health.
Fires in California and Utah contributed to the smoke in Buena Vista, he said. Fortunately, but weirdly, that particulate was knocked out of the air by a snowstorm at the beginning of September.
Visiting the Upper Arkansas Valley for the first time that weekend was the Bronco Super Celebration West.
Bronco Driver magazine’s annual Super Celebration has been going on in the Great Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee for 17 years.
Early September saw the celebration of all things Ford Bronco head west for the first time, coming to the historic Rodeo Grounds in Buena Vista.
As part of the event, the rodeo grounds of Buena Vista were the sight of the first public unveiling of the 2021 Ford Bronco.
Tom Broberg, the publisher of Bronco Driver and organizer of the Super Celebration, said the Super Celebration West intends to be an annual event. Eventually it may relocate to elsewhere in the state, such as Aspen or Ouray, but “right now we have so much ground to cover in Buena Vista. We barely scratched the surface the 4 days we were there.”
Demon cross country runners had a big year, both current students and alumni.
The girls team ran an undefeated season, culminating in a win at the 2A state championships, the first in school history.
“It was really fun for them that they all got to have one more race all together,” said coach Julia Fuller. “They were just really grateful for that opportunity. They’re racing against the top runners in the state, really for a season we weren’t guaranteed. That we didn’t know until about 2 weeks before the season whether it was going to happen or not.”
A BV native who now lives in Leadville who set records during her time at BVHS set a fastest known time for a woman for the Collegiate Peaks Loop, a 166-mile loop spanning from Twin Lakes to Monarch Pass, formed by linking the west and east options of the Colorado Trail.
The east option is shorter and at a lower elevation, crossing CR 306 at the Avalanche Trailhead, while the west option is concurrent with the Continental Divide Trail, crossing the road at its summit on Cottonwood Pass.
The runner, Annie Hughes, estimates that 20 miles of that route are above 12,000 feet.
Heading off from the point where the two options fork along the Interlaken Trail at 4:30 a.m. Sept. 18 and finishing with a time of 2 days, 13 hours, 19 minutes and 16 seconds on Sept. 20, Hughes set the fastest known time for a supported woman on the Collegiate Loop.
That’s 61 hours, 19 minutes.
“Yeah, I didn’t stop. I just ran for 2 and a half days,” Hughes said.
Earlier in the year, a Chaffee County Marine veteran accomplished a 600-mile hike along California’s Pacific Coast Highway over 28 days to raise awareness of the problem of veteran suicide.
Shannon Harness was joined by John Preston in the “22 and You” hike down California’s Pacific Coast Highway from Palo Alto, where Preston works as a firefighter, to San Diego, where Preston’s father began a legacy of Marine Corps service that included Preston and his two brothers.
The 28-day hike began Jan. 13 this year, the 4-year anniversary of Preston’s brother’s suicide.
Harness’s story was one example of Arkansas Valley residents giving back to their community during a time when many needed it more than ever.
An upstart Buena Vista effort to provide families with meals during the COVID-19 shutdown of schools and many businesses raised $10,000 within 5 days of being announced.
The Supper Support program, a collaborative effort between the Buena Vista school district, Cornerstone Church head of administration and BV pastor Leslie Quilico and Eddie Sandoval, owner and chef at the Asian Palate, uses its funds to pay a restaurant to cook dinner for families in need, which are distributed at lunchtime along with the daily lunches the school district provides.
The town of Buena Vista also leveraged money it received from the CARES Act passed by congress to provide grants to small businesses that were impacted by the pandemic.
As the pandemic wore on, this music town was growing weary of the lack of live music.
Live-streamed musical performances during the holiday season were a much needed remedy.
ClearView Church, which had outfitted its sanctuary with video equipment to broadcast services online through the pandemic hosted concerts by the Alpine Orchestra in November and the Greater Arkansas Valley Chamber Choir and Orchestra in December, live streamed over Youtube.
The Alpine Orchestra played an eclectic selection of pieces during its “Through the Ages” performance in November.
Aside from the socially-distant spacing, the face coverings and the lack of an in-person audience, the concert was also unusual in that the orchestra will not have a conductor.
“Everybody has to be independent. There are challenges,” director Mary Hallman said. “You have to listen to one another. And that’s what’s been good about this exercise for the strings.”
While the main piece of the Arkansas Valley Chamber Choir’s program was Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” the choir and orchestra, directed by Brandon Chism also performed the famous “Hallelujah” chorus from George Handel’s “Messiah” and “Silent Night” and secular Christmastime traditions like “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland.”
With a short rehearsal period given the length of the program, the Ark Valley Chamber was formed from a select group of singers that Chism knew could jump in knowing the fundamentals of the music and start off working on the finer points of performance – the blending of voices, the precise quality of the vowels, the emotions – right from the beginning.
Spread out across the sanctuary, half of the face covered by masks, the restrictions of COVID-19 strip the rehearsals and performance of the closeness, both literal and figurative, that can make choral singing a joy.
“This is an issue of trusting,” explained Linda Taylor, one of the altos in the 16-person choir. “We have to trust our director, we have to trust our own voices, we have to trust that the sound we’re creating is a beautiful sound that will bring joy and healing to anybody who’s tuning in.”
The “Gloria” performance comes at the end of a year that will be remembered as one of great loss.
“Music is passion. It’s a part of our lives,” Taylor said. “Why do this? Well, it’s not as great as the way I’ve been describing singing where you can have a full chorus that can be together. But it fills the gap a little bit … Music is energizing, music is healing, music is universal. It doesn’t even matter what language you’re singing in, people can always relate to whatever it is you’re singing.”
