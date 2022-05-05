CKS Paddlefest returns May 27-30 for its 20th anniversary celebration.
“It is a good opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate our natural resources from the Arkansas River to the trails to public land and its a great kickoff to whitewater season,” organizer Cat Tobin said.
“Paddlefest speaks for itself in being an annual celebration of a great season in the valley.”
Paddlefest will be held on East Main Street along with live music on the Lawn and in the Ivy Ballroom at South Main’s Surf Hotel.
“It was originally a way to showcase Buena Vista and the river as people travel to the event,” founder Earl Richmond said.
“I’m very proud and excited to see Paddlefest enter its 20th year,” Richmond said, “What I love about Paddlefest is that it’s a reunion of like-minded and passionate people.”
While operating on a smaller budget and with no sponsors, Paddlefest still offers all the experiences from last year and more.
Events include River Surf Competition, Numbers Kayak Race, Three Rock Splat Challenge, Race To The Grill, Yucca Classic Annual Disk Golf Tournament, 8K Spirit Trail run and a freestyle clinic.
“We’re keeping it pretty simple this year with a couple water events, kayaking on water events, fun run and a disc golf tournament,” Tobin said.
“Nothing missing from last year, been a couple years since we’ve had this streamlined version of it,” she said.
Paddlefest began its journey in 2002 when Richmond’s CKS store on East Main Street first started the event that May.
“It’s a collaborative event but it’s mostly manpower and labor vs. cost more than anything. This year’s proceeds go to support the river fund. We’ve been hosting this event for years but it’s mostly donations and volunteer effort that allow this to happen,” Tobin said.
“It’s a great way to raise money for local non-profit organizations like Optimists Club and Boys & Girls Club. It’s also a great way to raise funds to maintain our nationally renowned river,” Richmond said.
Registration for the event is currently open with prices ranging from $25 to $60 for entry. Paddlefest ends Monday, with the traditional final event being the Race to the Grill hosted by River Runners.
The float involves a mad dash for participants through the family section of the Milk Run area of the Arkansas River to the River Runners Riverside Grill.
Among events at the river park and South Main will be entertainment by The Thievery Corporation on the Lawn followed by the talent of Chali 2na who will perform inside the Ivy Ballroom.
Event goers will have to pay to attend both of these shows, tickets for Thievery corp will cost about $80 while Chali 2na will cost $50.
For more information and registration visit ckspaddlefest.com
