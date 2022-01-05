Buena Vista High School sophomore Abram Durbin of Nathrop caught a 24-inch rainbow trout in Salida’s frozen Frantz Lake on Dec. 27. Becky Berry captured the catch before the 17-year-old returned it through the ice hole. Durbin has been ice and fly fishing for a couple of years now, learning from Nathan and Eli Flowers. “Abram was so excited for this catch because he kept getting grief of only catching little ones,” his mom Vanessa Durbin said, “so this was a highlight of his fishing career.”
2-footer returned through the ice
