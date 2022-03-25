The Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition is hosting the first annual Buena Vino Wine Festival to raise funds to improve and expand area trails and the whitewater park.
The festival will be held at the Surf Hotel from 3-7 pm., May 7.
Participants will enjoy wine tastings from a variety of winemakers and distributors, small bites and live music.
Buena Vino Wine Festival sponsors include The Cellar on Railroad, the Surf Hotel and BVSC.
Proceeds will be split between BVSC and the Buena Vista Whitewater Park to build two trails in 2022 for use by mountain bikers, hikers and horseback riders along with improvements and enhancements for the whitewater park which users enjoy year round.
BVSC board president Kelly Collins noted that this first-of-its-kind wine festival in Buena Vista is an opportunity to raise a glass and money for the nonprofit to build two exciting trails in 2022.
The first trail will be a 2.3-mile easy trail that connects the Whipple Trail area and the Midland Trail area.
The second trail will be a 1-mile single track trail loop in the Buena Vista River Park designed for novice riders of all ages.
Proceeds will also green light planned improvements for the BV Whitewater Park in 2022.
“With the massive increase in river park visitation and the explosion of users, we are acting today to plan for a safer and more enjoyable future,” said Earl Richmond, recreation special projects manager for the town of Buena Vista. “Our community is excited to see the BV Whitewater Park continue to blossom into the future, and support of this event will help our town reach its goals.”
Tickets are $75 each, (limited to 200 adults) and can be purchased through EventBrite.
About Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition, https://bvsingletrack.com is a trails advocacy organization that promotes responsible recreational trail use in the greater Buena Vista, Colorado area. Its mission is to build, maintain and steward sustainable trails for muscle-powered users in collaboration with land management agencies, local government, businesses and residents.
About Buena Vista Whitewater Park Buena Vista Whitewater Park is the centerpiece of Buena Vista for outdoor recreation and is 100% open to the public and accessible for everyone to enjoy.
The park itself is the longest in the state and has a total of five in-stream recreational features. This area also showcases numerous trails, benches, interpretive signs, shade structures, swimming holes, fishing access, restrooms, changing stations and much more.
The BV Whitewater Park is a highly sought-after amenity in our little mountain town, for it offers something to everyone who visits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.