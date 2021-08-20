This photo from Buena Vista Heritage was donated by Alice Meyers in 1979.
This is the north side of Main Street showing all the brick buildings still standing.
The photo is dated 1914 but if someone can date the three cars for me that would help with the timeline.
The car on the left is a Stanley Steamer, the middle car is a REO and the right is a Ford Model T.
In the cars are notable Buena Vista residents including Ed Goodwin driving the Stanley with Billy Fay (caught trout and gave them to President Harrison, who came to town on the Rio Grande train), Lee Dillon a stage driver and Cliff Sexton (WW I hero).
The REO driver is George Pyle (“Skinny” Pyle drove the stage to St. Elmo and later had a livery stable in Buena Vista) with Ed Sexton, Ed Sweeney and Bill Crymble (son of Sheriff Hugh Crymble) riding in it.
The Ford is driven by Frank Long with Joe Malkmus, Jim Pyle, “Snooks” Doyle and Art Smith.
On the sidewalk are Elmer Roberg, William Hallock (rancher and one of the founders of the BV rodeo) Cecil Stauffer, Rice McDonald (president of 1st National Bank), Ed Gregg (owner of the Chaffee County Republican newspaper), Jim Murdie and Had Pyle.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit BuenaVistaHeritage.org
