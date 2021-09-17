Buena Vista’s 14erFest returns Sept. 24–26 bringing a wide range of outdoor activities and events. 2021’s fest will be the fourth. Attendees grew from the low triple digits in 2018 to around 2,000 in 2019.
14erFest is an annual celebration of Buena Vista’s mountains and the activities people enjoy on and around them. It was created by The Trailhead gear shop and Colorado Off-Road Enterprise, a jeep club and trail stewardship organization.
On Friday, Sept. 24 the vendor village will open and events are scheduled to begin in the afternoon.
Activities on the first day will include fly fishing and mountain biking socials and a 5k race.
For Saturday, the fishing gets competitive, the running race 10 times as long, and hikes and off-road vehicle tours enter the mix.
Sunday has the full gamut of activities and events on offer once again.
All 3 days feature music, educational clinics and trainings, vendors and shopping, fun activities for kids and more.
Visit 14erFest.org for more info and schedules.
