All music at the East Main Street Stage
Friday
3-6 p.m. Hogan and Moss
Jon Hogan and Maria Moss play music ranging from high-energy full-band dance celebrations with the Old Weird America band on bass, drums, mandolin, lap steel and fiddle, to house-concert duo and trio performances with upright bass.
6:30-9 p.m. Flash Mountain Flood
Flash Mountain Flood is a five-piece rock n’ roll band committed to preserving American Roots Music Culture with their unique approach to live shows and extensive catalogue of original songs. Whether jazz, country, funk, folk, bluegrass, reggae, blues or rock n’ roll – Flash Mountain Flood’s music brings together music lovers of all ages and backgrounds.
Saturday
4-6 p.m. Hot Bundle
Bonnie Lea Culpepper’s love of music has led her to become a touring singer/songwriter in the styles of contemporary rock, folk, Americana, jam, bluegrass, jazz and blues.
6:30-8:45 p.m. Split Window
Split Window performs with as many as 12 musicians and is able to approach many genres. They are known for upbeat, danceable music with a positive message and socially conscious lyrics. Voted the best band in Park County 6 years in a row through The Flume’s People’s Choice Awards.
