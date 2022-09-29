14erFest descended on the town of Buena Vista from Friday-Sunday.
“14erFest was an amazing event this year. The weather was awesome, and the energy in downtown BV made for an authentic experience. The event grew over the last year, and there was a broad representation of outdoor and trail-based retailers,” event coordinator Marcus Trusty said.
The festivities began on Friday at 3 p.m. with the opening of the vendor village which stretched from Colorado Avenue to Court Street on East Main. Following the vendor village’s opening was a 5k race hosted by One Love Endurance and a mountain bike race along the Vitamin B trail.
While these events took place other activities began as well such as the Show and Shine vehicle display, RTI ramp challenge and Fly Fishing 101. Several classes also took place during the opening evening with a Distillery tour and whiskey tasting, an Off-road Vehicle Repair class and an Outdoor Photography Clinic.
Saturday continued the event with a Rock Crawl at Chinaman Gultch at 8 a.m. and a ride from Mount Princeton to Chalet at 8:30a.m. Also starting off the morning at 7a.m. was the Westline Winder half marathon hosted by Freestone Endurance.
Festivities continued at 3 p.m. with performances by Hogan and Moss and Split Window at the vendor village. Classes for Saturday included recovery clinic for on trial training, five simple ways to make barista quality coffee on the trail, backcountry first aid and the bike maintenance clinic.
Sunday began events at 8 a.m. with the Mount Antero 4x4 and Mountain bike ride which took participants up Mt. Antero to within 500 feet of the summit at an elevation of 13,800 feet. Upon reaching the summit the trail took rider back down into the Arkansas valley where they ended their run at the Mount Princeton Hot Springs.
Several other events including the Kids Strider race, Baldwin Lake 4x4 and Fly Fishing, Browns Creek Hike and a performance by Bruce Hayes.
“An event participant relayed his epic Saturday at 14erFest by describing his 4x4 trip up Mount Antero in the morning to deliver the Mountain Bike trip to the top of the Little Browns Singletrack, and he was still able to make it back to town for the 3 p.m. Deerhammer Distillery Tour. He wrapped his day by hanging out in the vendor expo and listening to live music on Main Street,” Trusty said. “That testimonial is the perfect representation of the festival. The ability to enjoy world-class trail activities, highlight our local businesses and enjoy the Main Street atmosphere all in the same day. 14erFest is unlike any other event.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.