“It was amazing,” said Jan Johnson, coordinator of the centennial edition Collegiate Peaks Stampede Rodeo that took place last weekend.
Johnson said the event was attended by at least 1,500 people and was characterized by good stock and good contestants.
After preliminaries including a tribute to U.S. armed services and the national anthem as sung by Carin Mari, events opened with kids pre-school and elementary aged riding sheep in the mutton bustin’ event.
“I used to mutton bust. I must have been like 8 or 9 when I started,” said Nathan Van Deel, a Buena Vista native who competed in Saturday’s Open Team Roping event. No luck for Van Deel this time, who said he drew a fast steer and missed him.
Van Deel recently graduated with a degree in marketing from Colorado State University, where he was on the rodeo team. This was Van Deel’s first BV rodeo.
“It was awesome seeing that kind of turnout there. It was really special for the hundredth anniversary. I hope it can continue to be an awesome rodeo like it is,” he said.
Van Deel grew up rodeoing with another of Saturday’s local entrants, barrel racer Sadie Shake, a veteran of the circuit who said she bought her first horse at 7 and has competed in so many events she lost count long ago.
Asked how she felt about Saturday’s race, she said, “Oh, good. My good horse got hurt so this is my backup horse that I’m running. But she did good. She usually likes little indoors, but she was thrown to the wolves today.”
Shake has previously placed fourth and fifth in the BV rodeo, she said, but has had horse problems in the past couple years.
Shake is a junior in college majoring in dental hygiene. Her father said she “got a full-ride college scholarship rodeoing, so we’re pretty proud of her.”
Speaking of dads, father-son local duo Justin and Tucker Storms competed in the Open Team Roping event. They said it was their first rodeo of the season, as they don’t frequent the circuit, preferring to find and enter open roping events.
“I’ve rodeoed in my past but now I’m following him here in basketball and football at Buena Vista High. Now it’s the summertime and we get a chance to come out and compete together as a family,” said Justin.
Tucker Storms just finished his junior year at BVHS and is looking forward to camps in July. Until then he and his dad are riding their horses “pretty much every day,” he said.
“We train our own horses so we have to spend the time horses getting them ready for these competitions,” said Justin. “This is our first time getting to compete at the Buena Vista Rodeo together.”
Like Van Deel, the Storms drew a fast steer. He was off like a shot, beelining for the opposite end of the arena without turning or slowing, and the pair weren’t able to snare him.
More highlights from the show included the return of beloved rodeo clown JD Schulze and autographs from Miss Rodeo Colorado Hailey Frederiksen.
Jan Johnson said she was grateful to all attendees. “It was a wonderful weekend and we really appreciate all the support of all the spectators who came out to enjoy the rodeo.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.