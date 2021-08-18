Aug. 19 FB scrimmage @ Manitou Springs 5 p.m.
Aug. 24 BG v. Eagle Valley @Gypsum Creek GC 10 a.m.
VB JV v. Atlas Prep @BV red gym 5 p.m.
VB v. Atlas Prep @BV red gym 6 p.m.*
Aug. 26 FB v. Salida @BVHS 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 CC v. Battle Mountain @Minturn Nordic Center 10 a.m.
VB v. Peyton, @BVred gym Noon
VB JV v. Peyton, @BVwhite gym 1 p.m.
VB JV v. Rye, @BVwhite gym 2 p.m.
VB v. Rye, @BVred gym 2 p.m
Varsity teams unless otherwise noted.
* Time appx. following JV match
