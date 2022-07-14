Linda Lafford of Chaffee County Quilts of Valor handed out its 1,200th quilt July 8 to retried U.S. Marine Corps veteran Nick Dryzmala.
Lafford began making quilts for veterans in 2002 when her husband prompted her to do so after they had found a website.
The first quilt she made went to a wounded veteran in Hawaii that same year, shortly afterward she received a message thanking her for the quilt and expressing gratitude for how much it meant to him.
Since then the group has sent quilts out all over the country originally starting with wounded veterans but now has expanded to all veterans.
Starting off with just herself she soon found support and now meets up with 12 other ladies to sew together the tops of the quilts before sending them off to a long arm quilter to be finished. With the help of the other ladies Lafford said that they are able to make about 50 to 75 quilts a year.
“It’s very rewarding,” Lafford said, “I shed a lot of tears presenting quilts and the men also shed a lot of tears.”
Dryzmala was surprised with his quilt shortly after arriving at Bev’s Stitchery on Friday. After he had his picture taken for the CCQOV website he was also given a hand made quilt case to store his quilt and keep it safe.
Lafford said that people can sponsor a quilt for a $100 which will pay for the material and the batting used to stuff a single quilt. Sponsors will also receive a picture of the veteran receiving the quilt they sponsored.
Including individual sponsorship the group receives support from the Sangre De Cristo Electric Association who provide donations to make the quilts.
For more information and for pictures of the veterans receiving their quilts. visit CCQOV.org
