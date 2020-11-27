This 1880s building was probably in the outdoor seating area in the lot on East Main Street next to what is now Simple Eatery.
The furniture maker also made coffins for his undertaker business.
The building with a steeple was the local fire department. The bell in the steeple rang for the volunteer firemen when there was a fire.
One day in the 1930s, the bell began ringing because the fire house was burning. By the time the firemen got there, the building was a total loss.
The building on the far right is still standing. It is now the Fair Trade gift store. It was built out of brick after the fires burned so much of BV.
It was built by Jacobs as a hotel in 1890.
For more information on the heritage behind the history of Buena Vista, visit buenavistaheritage.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.