Connie Biederbeck, left, and Judy Querry present Mel Eggleston with a Quilts of Valor production. Eggleston enlisted in the U.S. Army early in post WWII-1946 to avoid the draft, he said. He was shipped to Korea in September, 1946 for occupation duty and spent a year in Pusan as Sixth Division projector repairman. After reaching the rank of private first class, he returned to the United States in September, 1947. “Believe me, that was one happy cruise on the very luxurious cruise ship, the General Freeman troop transport. Took us 21 days, and there were many days the ocean was so calm you could see reflections on the water,” Eggleston recalled.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Latest Mountain Guide
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Articles
- July 4th parade cancelled
- Fourth filled with activity
- Shortage not just about gas
- Finley qualifies for second Olympics
- Spring moose, elk attacks prompt warnings
- ‘This is the time’ – Housing prices are ‘attractive to sellers’
- July 4th events list
- SDCEA awards 17 college scholarships
- BV trustees: ‘Clearer town consensus’ on STRs
- Meadows to host Rotary Tomato Wars
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.