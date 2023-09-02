The Curtis Legacy Foundation (CLF) and Buena Vista Heritage are proud to announce their second collaboration. CLF will launch the national tour of their new exhibit based on the book, Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Plains, at the BV Heritage Museum Sept. 10-24, 2023.
John and Coleen Graybill, founders of the foundation, are local to Buena Vista and want to give back to their community.
When Curtis began photographing Indigenous People in the early 1900s, he never expected the impact it would leave on history. He had only six years of classroom education and no formal training in art, history, science or other academic disciplines. Still, he became one of the 20th century’s most famous photographers and ethnologists. His twenty-volume The North American Indian took nearly 30 years to finish, and while it is speculated that Curtis took around 40,000 images during his career, only 2,234 were included in this opus.
Many of these never-seen photographs were packed away and passed down through Curtis’ descendants. When Curtis’ great-grandson acquired the boxes of forgotten photographs, he recognized both their beauty and the history they contained. Since CLF was formed, they have focused on using the collection as a platform for amplifying the voices of Native Americans.
“I know [the Indigenous People] have an innate distrust of the white man, which is understandable and particularly of photographers,” Edward Curtis once commented. “Yet I feel a rapport with them, and I trust they sense my sincerity… Above all, the record must be accurate or it will be without value.”
The Foundation functions under similar goals today, to give control of the narrative back to the Native American communities whose stories were captured by Curtis’ photos. This journey has led to friendships and opened the door to beautiful and dynamic conversations with their new Native American friends. In turn, the dialogue started by Curtis’ photographs shapes the Foundation’s present and future work, such as the approach to the new exhibit opening this fall.
The exhibit, premiering at the Buena Vista Heritage Museum, will feature more than just a selection of photographs. While the photos remain at the heart of the project, the exhibit aims to blend aesthetic and educational experiences. Storyboards will accompany the photographs, offering both descriptions of the different tribes represented and commentary from various current Great Plains tribal citizens.
Throughout the exhibit, Curtis Legacy Foundation and Buena Vista Heritage will host several Native American speakers, who will share aspects of their cultures and traditions through a series of presentations held at the museum.
The exhibit will also include a sneak preview of CLF’s Descendant Project. What started as an attempt to track down descendants of the Native Americans documented initially by Edward Curtis has grown into an endeavor blending Curtis’ 20th-century photography with current 21st-century technology to deliver the Native voices of today.
The Curtis Legacy Foundation and Buena Vista Heritage want to invite everyone to come explore Edward S. Curtis: Unpublished Plains, September 10 – 24. Visit buenavistaheritage.org/Edward-Curtis for the full schedule of events.
