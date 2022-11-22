By Hannah Harn
Times reporter
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to approve revisions to personal floatation device types to match U.S. Coast Guard changes during their November meeting on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17 and 18.
The issue, originally discussed in the commission’s September meeting, was brought forward by Grant Brown (Boating Safety & Registrations Program Manager), Michael Haskins (Swift Water Investigator) and Tappan Brown (AHRA River Ranger). Additionally, Bob Hamill of the Arkansas River Outfitter Association said that the language change will not impact outfitters significantly and is more of a “formality.”
The Issue Submittal Form reads, “As the licensing agency and one of the permitting agencies for river outfitters who operate within the state, CPW sets and maintains qualification standards for river guides, trip leaders and guide instructors; requirements for equipment used on regulated river trips; and administrative requirements regarding the issuance of a River Outfitter License (ROL), such as the application process, insurance requirements, etc.”
“The U.S. Coast Guard allowed PFD manufacturers to sell the remainder of their PFDs that were printed with the old labeling but required them to start utilizing the new labeling standard on all new PFDs,” regulations manager Hilary Hernandez explained when she introduced the item. “The PFD language within our river outfitter licensing and regulations is out of date and needs to be modified to capture jackets that still meet the old standard but also reflect the current PFD language.”
Commissioner Duke Phillips and Commissioner Eden Vardy motioned to approve the change at the November meeting.
The motion carried unanimously.
