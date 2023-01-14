The Chaffee County Writer’s Exchange’s 2nd Annual Youth Writing Contest will run from Feb. 10 to March 10, 2023. The contest features two categories: a junior division for 10- to 13-year-olds writing stories of 500-1000 words and a senior category for 14- to 18-year-olds writing stories of 600-1500 words.
This year’s theme for the short fiction contest is “Someday…”
Each category will have a first-place prize of $400 and two runner-up prizes of $150 each. Awardees will also receive a professional review of their work, and winners will be interviewed by CCWE award-winning author Laurel McHargue on her podcast Alligator Preserves.
The 2023 YWC will only accept electronic submissions. Contact the Buena Vista Public Library for computer and email access if needed.
The BV, Lake County and Salida libraries are contest sponsors and will help participants send in their stories. Submit your entry via email to ccwe.writers@gmail.com. One entry per participant is allowed.
Submissions will be judged in March and April, and winners will be announced in mid-April. CCWE is also planning an awards ceremony at the end of April to recognize the young authors, volunteer judges, libraries, schools and sponsors.
Participants do not need to live in Chaffee County to compete, and those interested should use March 31, 2022, as the birthday cutoff for the different categories. If you turn 10 or 14 on or before March 31, compete in the junior or senior category. If you are not yet 10 or turn 19 on or before March 31, you are not eligible to compete.
CCWE coordinated this event with the Buena Vista and Salida school districts and libraries. Detailed submission guidelines, more details about the Youth Writing Contest and information about CCWE can be found online at www.ccwritersexchange.org
