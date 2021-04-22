The Chaffee County Writers Exchange is sponsoring a WE Write writing workshop titled “Plot Development and Flaws” to be held from 8:45 am.–noon, Monday, April 26.
The virtual workshop (via Zoom) is free and open to the public.
Pre-registration by email is requested at info@CCWritersExchange.org. The Zoom link for the meeting can be found on our website calendar at www.CCWritersExchange.org .
The workshop will be led by Linda Ditchkus, a local writer and author of three published books in her The Sasquatch Series. Topics include:
• What makes a story worth reading?
• What’s the difference between a plot and an incident?
• The plot/character connection,
• Draft an opening image,
•Where to start writing once you have a plan,
• Plot pitfalls to avoid.Please bring ideas about a book or short story you hope to complete or some thoughts about one you’d like to start.
The workshop will include short spontaneous writing assignments emphasizing the topics being discussed.
