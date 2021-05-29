Chaffee County Writers Exchange announces the long-awaited visit by celebrated western author Chris Enss to Colorado’s mountain communities has been rescheduled for June 11.
Chris Enss is a New York Times best-selling author who has been writing about women of the Old West for more than 20 years and penned more than 40 published books on the subject. Her work has been honored with five Will Rogers Medallion Awards among others.
Joining Enss in this visit is award winning Western author Phil Mills, Jr. His books include three historical novels set in 1800s Wyoming and six children’s books.
“Where a Good Wind Blows” was a Spur Finalist Award for Best 2010 Western Audio book from the Western Writers of America.
Chaffee County Writers Exchange will be sponsoring a luncheon from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., with the authors Friday, June 11.
Based in Central Colorado since 1995, CCWE fosters writing and encourages publication through the sharing of resources and information. The luncheon will be held at The Twin Lakes Inn, in Twin Lakes, Colorado.
They will be speaking at the luncheon on “Creative Marketing with Nothing But A Dream and A Good Book.”
The talk will be primarily focused on marketing techniques for writers to use with their existing or yet-to-be-published books.
Tickets for the luncheon are $30 each, and are available by visiting CCWritersExchange.org
