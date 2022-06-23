William Aaron Heimerl was born at 7:32 a.m., June 13, at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Family Birthing Center in Salida.
He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and measured 21 ¼ inches long.
William’s parents are Amanda and Drew Heimerl of Buena Vista.
Grandparents are Nancy and Brian Heimerl of St. Louis, Mo., and Barry and Sheila Stroop of Xenia, Ohio.
