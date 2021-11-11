Thursday, Nov. 11
Veteran’s Day FREE breakfast Nov. 11 8-10 a.m. served by American Legion Post 55 to all veterans and their families. The Legion will not be serving a dinner this year. Darryl 719-836-4899.
SECOND ANNUAL VETERANS DAY PARADE Nov. 11 2:15 - 2:45 p.m. in front of Avery-Parsons Elementary School.
CONSCIOUS DISCIPLINE PARENTING NIGHT Nov. 11 7 - 8 p.m. This session will focus on Positive Intent - Committing to Teach Instead of Judge. Practicing the tool of Positive Intent becomes more doable when we apply that message to ourselves. The Zoom link will be sent to people who register the day before the session. Please register at your earliest convenience and no later than 11/9 by going to https://forms.gle/jhq7HFBHnrnpDa5x9
Friday, Nov. 12
MATCHSTICK PRODUCTIONS PRESENTS ‘THE STOMPING GROUND’ Nov. 12. 6 p.m. at the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom. Movie premier to raise funds to send Buena Vista students to the BOEC Adaptive Ski School in Breckenridge. facebook.com/events/410740947204610
Weekend, Nov. 13-14
CANDLE MAKING WORKSHOP at the Buena Vista Public Library Nov. 13 Two classes will be offered, one at 10 a.m. and one at 1 p.m. Make your own you candle in this informative 60-minute class. All materials will be provided. Registration required. Call 719-395-8700 to register.
BANANA BELT STAMP CLUB MEETING Nov. 13 1 - 3 p.m., Salida Masonic Lodge, 140 W. 3rd St. Visitors are always welcome. Bananabeltstampclub@live.com. 303-915-9572
THE HIGH COUNTRY FINE ARTS ASSOCIATION PRESENTS “CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG” Nov. 13 & 14 6 p.m. at Darren Patterson Christian Academy.
LEY LINE CONCERT Nov. 13 at 7 p.m. at the Surf Hotel’s Ivy Ballroom. Limited space available. RSVP at nightout.com/events/ley-line/tickets
Tuesday, Nov. 16
PLAY, LEARN, GROW WORKSHOP Nov. 16 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. The first five years of development shape the remaining years of life. During this three-part workshop, explore easy ways to infuse everyday activities with literacy and science to better equip young children to thrive when they enter school. Registration required, visit the BV Library website to register.
ARK VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION THANKSGIVING MARKET Nov. 16, 17 & 19. Donations can be dropped off at the Mission, 122 Cottonwood, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.; or mailed to P.O. Box 4646, Buena Vista CO 81211. For further information, call 395-9321 or visit the Mission.
Wednesday,Nov. 17
NATIVE AMERICANS OF COLORADO: VIRTUAL PROGRAM Nov. 17 1 - 2 p.m. From Mesa Verde to the high plains, learn the stories of the original inhabitants of Colorado. Active Minds, a provider of professional lectures, traces the civilizations of the Ute, Cheyenne, Arapaho, Pueblo and other tribes in order to understand Colorado’s Native American history and legacy. Attend through Zoom, meeting ID 819 4450 4886 Passcode 587908 or attend a viewing party at the Library in the meeting room.
LOOKING FORWARD
LWV Holiday Poinsettias Sale The annual sale by the League of Women Voters of Chaffee County runs Nov. 1 - 20. For more information and to obtain an order form, visit the League website at lwvchaffeecounty.org Orders must be received by Saturday, Nov. 20. Plant pickup is scheduled for Dec. 4.
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Nov. 18. Join us each month on the 3rd Thursday from 5 - 7 p.m. for Business After Hours. Enjoy food, drinks, and networking. $10 per person, cash or local check only.
STONECROFT BUENA VISTA WOMEN’S CONNECTION Nov. 20, 10-11:30 a.m. at Casa del Rio Clubhouse, 27665 CR 313. Program by Michelle Cartwright of Sedalia, including a special feature by Rebecca Hinds from Search & Rescue. Music by Tim Inge. Refreshments provided. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 years. To RSVP, call Betty, 395-6967, or Judy, 395-8230.
EIGHT ANNUAL THANKSGIVING DINNER Nov. 25, noon - 2 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Dine in and carry out offered. To RSVP, call 395-8424 or 395-6597 before noon on Nov. 22.
First Annual Turkey Trot 5K Nov. 25 Shake your trail feather! Come join us for a fun Turkey Trot 5K on Thanksgiving morning. For more information and to register, visit https://bvsingletrack.com
ONGOING EVENTS
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. November’s Theme: Bridge-Building: Here and at the Border. Socially distanced and masks encouraged. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
Buena Vista Library Reading to Rover Wednesdays Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. Sign up at the library.
Animal Crackers: A Salida Circus and BVPL Adventure every Wednesday through Dec. 15th, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor, and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles every Thursday through Dec. 16th, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except 1st Fridays of the month) through Dec. 17th. Story Time brings together books, rhyming, and play to build active reading skills. To make it extra special, we will focus on one letter a week for the theme and a craft. At the end of the alphabet, kids will have made their very own alphabet book. Age 2 - 5 years old, siblings welcome.
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
