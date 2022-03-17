EMAIL YOUR EVENTS and meetings to Editor@ChaffeeCountyTimes.com
Weekend
March 19-20
FLY TYING 101 March 19, 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn the art of fly tying through two intensive Saturday workshops. Take a deep dive into the skills and knowledge of fly fishing and learn to tie flies by hand. Registration required; class is limited to four. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION March 19, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Cheesecake bakeoff. Speaker Pam Sanderlin with music by Donna Watson on piano. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 yrs. RSVP with Betty, 395-6967, or Judy, 395-8230. Free babysitting available at Mt. Heights Baptist Church.
Monday
March 21
NARFE MEETING March 21, 11:30 a.m., Fiesta Mexicana, 1220 E. U.S. 50, Salida. National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE), Billie Love Chapter 2286. Guests are welcome. For information, call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or chapter President Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
QIGONG March 21, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Taiji Shen Gong (complete form).
Wednesday
March 23
ARTIST’S PALETTE: PYSANKY EGGS March 23, 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Prepare for Easter with this wax relief art lesson on Pysanky Eggs. Registration recommended. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
LOOKING FORWARD
GREAT DECISIONS: QUAD ALLIANCE March 24, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. The United States has been in dialogue with Japan, Australia and India in an effort to contain China’s power reach. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information and optional Zoom link.
DESTINATION STORYTIME April 1, 10 a.m. This month, Destination Storytime is at Fading West. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
MAKING IT FRIDAY - STAMPED CERAMICS April 1, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Decorate clay and mold clay trinket dishes.
CHAFFEE HOME AND GARDEN SHOW April 1-2, Chaffee County Fairgrounds. Those interested in being a vendor and/or sponsor should contact David Moore from Salida Sunrise Rotary at 719-239-0085. For more information, visit www.ChaffeeHomeandGarden.com
QIGONG April 4 & 18, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong (pronounced ‘chee gong’) involves coordinated, low flowing movement, deep breathing and a
meditative state of mind.
K2 MAKE & TAKE April 5, Buena Vista Public Library. Paper Bees and Bubble Wrap Beehives.
‘ANTIDOTES FOR AGEISM’ April 7. Interactive hybrid film screening followed by a discussion about age-friendly health. The event will empower attendees with motivation and knowledge to advocate for age-friendly healthcare. The event will be live at Salida SteamPlant Theater, 220 W. Sackett Avenue, and available to stream online. Register here: https://actionnetwork.org/events/antidotes-for-ageism-film-premiere-and-presentation
WITHIN OUR RANGE April 7, 5:30 - 7 p.m. Zoom meeting. This offering from GARNA and the Buena Vista and Salida public libraries, meets quarterly
at different locations to study literature related to our relationship to the Earth. This month’s book is ‘Where the Water Goes’ by David Owen.
CPR AND FIRST AID April 9, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. (1-hour lunch break), Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 14+. Training provided by the Chaffee County Fire Department. Get CPR/First Aid certified in this course.
FLYFISHING YOUTH CAMP SIGNUP. The 17th annual River Conservation and Fly Fishing Camp for teen youth ages 14-18 at AEI Base Camp in Taylor Park on June 12-18, hosted by Colorado Trout Unlimited. Space is limited; apply by April 10. For more information or to apply, visit coloradotu.org/youthcamp
UKULELE JAM April 11 & 25, 4 - 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
MASTERS MAKE & TAKE April 12, Buena Vista Public Library. Whimsical whirligigs
GREAT DECISIONS: DRUG POLICY IN LATIN AMERICA April 14, 4:30 - 6 p.m. Consider the roots and consequences of punitive drug policies. Visit buenavistalibrary.org for more information.
ONGOING EVENTS
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
CCWE YOUTH WRITING CONTEST. The theme for this Chaffee County Writers Exchange short fiction contest is “It Happened Near Here…” Submissions due by March 31; deliver hardcopy to the Salida Regional Library or the Buena Vista Public Library. Electronic submissions can be emailed to submissions@salidalibrary.org or submissions@buenavistalibrary.org. Follow the instructions on the CCWE website at CCWritersExchange.org
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays through April 25, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended.
For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
paquette gallery exhibitions. Salida SteamPlant seeks proposals for exhibitions in the Paquette Gallery. Open to all local artists. Visit salidasteamplant.com/paquette-gallery to download andcomplete application, then return it to SteamPlant Event Center 220 W. Sackett Avenue, Salida, CO 81201 or info@salidasteamplant.com
Buena Vista Library
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. No class March 23. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20 (no class Feb. 18 & March 25), 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second Wednesday of the month, Wesley & Rose Restaurant, Surf Hotel. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
DIABETES PREVENTION PROGRAM. Chaffee County Public Health is offering free classes. For more information and to sign-up, call 719-530-2572
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
