Thursday
May 5
INTRO TO WEAVING May 5, 1 - 2:30 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Explore the fiber arts, understand essential concepts, and create a small original weaving. Limit 12. Registration required. All supplies provided.
Friday
May 6
DESTINATION STORYTIME: CEDAR STREET FAMILY DENTISTRY May 6, 10 a.m. The first Friday of every month, Story Time travels to special locations. Explore and meet local experts who will share their favorite read-alouds with us. Cedar Street Family Dentistry, 715 Cedar Street, Buena Vista.
MAKING IT FRIDAY May 6, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Using natural materials to create colors and patterns, transform a cotton tote bag into a unique dyed textile.
THE NOTEABLES PRESENT ‘CIRCLE OF LIFE’ May 6, 7 p.m., Clearview Community Church, 457 Rodeo Road, Buena Vista; May 7, 7 p.m., Ascension Episcopal Church, 329 E Street, Salida; and May 8, 3 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, W. 220 Sackett Ave. Suggested donation is $10. For more information, call Linda Taylor, 719 539-2428 or visit www.salidasings.org
Weekend
May 7-8
UKULELE JAM May 7, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
BUENA VINO WINE FESTIVAL May 7, 3 - 7 p.m., Surf Hotel. Event goers will enjoy wine tastings from a variety of winemakers and distributors, small bites and live music. Fundraiser will benefit the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition and the Buena Vista Whitewater Park. Tickets are $75 each, (limited to 200 adults) available at www.eventbrite.com
JAZZ MERCHANTS BIG BAND CONCERT May 7, 7 p.m., Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett. Special performance to begin both evenings by a small jazz combo featuring flutist Marti Bott. Concert will be live streamed on the Jazz Merchants Big Band YouTube channel for those unable to attend. The concerts are free with donations accepted.
Monday
May 9
YOGA May 9, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body with a yoga practice. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all levels. Please bring a yoga mat.
Tuesday
May 10
make & Take masters May 10, Buena Vista Public Library. This drop-in activity is designed to engage kids’ creative minds, 3rd through 5th grade. If kids are unable to attend the session, kits can be picked up (while supplies last) and taken home. This month’s theme is Papier Mâché
Lanterns.
Wednesday
May 11
YOUNG AT HEART LUNCHEON May 11, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. Please bring your own place setting and a side dish to add to the fried chicken meal. Program or games and door prizes included.
Buena Vista Rotary Club meeting May 11, noon, The Gathering Place. Hank Held, principal of Mt. Princeton Geothermal, LLC, will give a brief history of geothermal development in northern Chaffee County that will include present day updates. Food will be served at 11:45 a.m. before the meeting. The public is welcome to attend.
free legal self-help clinic May 11, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
LOOKING FORWARD
SALIDA FILM FESTIVAL May 12-15. 4-Day Passes are $80 and available at the Salida SteamPlant Box Office. Individual tickets are also available for $12 per program with the Special Presentation “Celebrate Local Cinema” available at $9 admission. For more information, visit salidasteamplant.com/salida-film-festival/
GREAT DECISIONS: BIDEN’S AGENDA May 12, 4:30 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. How will the Biden administration treat foreign policy, among other policies, differently from the last?
UKULELE JAM May 14 & 21, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Begin your musical adventures with the ukulele, or expand your repertoire with new songs in English and Hawaiian. This class is for all ukulele lovers. Bring your own instrument or borrow one from us.
JOURNALING WORKSHOP May 14, noon - 3 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Design your own journal (materials provided), learn journaling tips and techniques to start a journaling practice. Registration required, limit 12 people, teens and adults.
BROWNS CANYON RECREATION AREA CLEAN-UP May 16. The event will focus on about 200 dispersed campsites in the Browns Canyon/Raspberry Gulchcamping and recreation area. Volunteers can sign up and find out where to meet and what to bring by contacting browns.creek.alliance@gmail.com
QIGONG May 16, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Qigong involves coordinated, slow flowing movement, deep breathing and a meditative state of mind.
ARBOR DAY AND ADOPT-A-TREE May 18-19, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. Celebrate by helping the Town plant 24 trees. Bring a shovel, gloves, water and snacks.
LUNCH AND LEARN: BEES May 19, 1 - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Active Minds presents a dive into the world of bees to examine the factors affecting these important species. Meeting ID: 789 315 4087 Passcode: 460227 or attend viewing party at the library.
INTRO TO DRAWING May 19, 4 - 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Learn how to draw figures and gestures starting with simple geometric shapes. All materials provided. Registration required, limit 10 people.
31ST ANNUAL CLEAN UP GREEN UP May 21. Upwards of 200 volunteers will work along the banks of the Arkansas River, from Leadville to Cañon City and beyond, cleaning up trash and debris from the river corridor. Volunteer picnics will be held from noon to 2 p.m. at both Vandaveer Ranch and Buena Vista Public Works. Volunteers are invited to register online and check-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. on May 21 at the AHRA Visitor Center, 307 W. Sackett Ave. in Salida, or at the Buena Vista Public Works shop, 755 Gregg Dr. in Buena Vista, to get supplies and a lunch voucher for the post-clean up volunteer picnic. For more information, contact AHRA at 719-539-7289 or GARNA at 719-539-5106 or by email at landvolunteers@garna.org
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION May 21, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Sue Hernandez. Special feature by Denny Arter. Music by Boogie Lewis and Huck Burns. Refreshments provided. $10 per person, $5 for under 30 yrs. of age. RSVP-Please call Betty 395-6967
TOUCH A TRUCK May 21, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Vandaveer Ranch. Salida Parks and Recreation hosts trucks and heavy equipment from all over Chaffee County for kids to come to play on and enjoy. 10 - 11 a.m. will be a “horn free” hour. If you would like to bring a truck, contact SalidaRaces@cityofsalida.com
TAILS ON THE TRAIL May 22, 9 a.m., Loyal Duke’s Dog Park, Salida. Family- and dog-friendly 5k run/walk benefitting Ark-Valley Humane Society. For more information or to register, visit ark-valley.org/events/tott/
YOGA May 23, 5 - 6 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm the mind and strengthen the body with a yoga practice. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all levels. Please bring a yoga mat.
ONGOING EVENTS
GLASSES FOUND
A pair of Foster Grant glasses were found last weekend north of Buena Vista on BLM land along the Arkansas River, near the 3BarJ Ranch about 2 miles north of town. The glasses were turned in to The Times and may be picked up upon identification at the office, open 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Thursday-Friday.
WHIPPLE TRAIL WORK through April 26, 7:30 - 5 p.m. each day. The Whipple Trail will be receiving maintenance on the first 1,500 feet of the trail. There will be a mix of times when the trail may be open and/or closed to the public. Caution is advised. An alternate route would be to access the upper section of the Whipple Trail via the Bridge to Bridge Trail from the Ramsour Bridge. For additional information, please contact erichmond@buenavistaco.gov
BV HOPE MEETING every third Friday of the month, 1:30 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave, Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Amdt at (719) 322-4124 or amdtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Art for Kids Tuesdays, 10 a.m. This special ten-week art class series builds kids’ fine motor skills and expression through tactical and creative projects. Wear your get-messy clothes. Class will be limited to 20 people, including adults.
Animal Crackers Wednesdays through May 18, 10 - 11 a.m. Instructor Laura Hart, a trained early childhood educator and a member of the Salida Circus, leads this exciting program to help kids build gross motor, fine motor and social emotional skills. Age 2 - 5 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Music for Kids Fridays, 1 p.m. Lynette Clemons of Ruby Lucille’s Music Box will use instruments and songs to engage and support growing kids. Age 4 to 6 years old. Younger siblings may attend with a caregiver.
Coding Club Fridays through May 20, 4 p.m. Use computer science to change the world. Learn from fun and simple online coding tutorials, build community through interactive activities and develop skills to build animations, games, apps, and more!
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. That’s why at the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
www.loc8nearme.com/colorado/buena-vista/cornerstone-church-buena-vista-campus/6583425/
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
CONVERSATIONS THAT MATTER Sundays at 4 p.m. at Congregational United Church of Christ (behind the Post Office). Exploring many topics of interest in our times, seeking a balanced perspective. For more information contact, cucc.conversations@icloud.com
